Three 2020 Signings Likely To Play Early For Florida

Graham Marsh

In a Florida recruiting class that lacked offensive skill positions, the pride of the class comes in the trenches on both sides of the ball and the defensive backs. 

Each recruit as they arrive on campus will develop differently and develop at a different pace. But as media and fans, we’re impatient, so let’s look at who may get on the field in real game action sooner, rather than later. 

Derek Wingo, outside linebacker

Two things tell me Wingo will play early on:

First, he is extremely versatile. He can play in a bunch of different types of defensive packages and that’s rare for a young guy (unless you play at Florida, if you think about guys like Mohamoud Diabate). Most young players can only offer anything in unique circumstances, they have too many weaknesses to be every-down players. 

But Wingo has the size at 6 foot 2, 210 pounds to play on the edge on early downs and also has the speed to keep up with tight ends and slot receivers on later downs. It’s less about a position of need for Florida, as Diabate and Khris Bogle will get plenty of snaps, Brenton Cox will finally be eligible and Amari Burney is back for another season. And it’s more about Wingo simply being too good to not be in the game on a regular basis. 

Expect Wingo to primarily play the BUCK rush end position, but don't be surprised when he plays off-ball linebacker and perhaps STAR nickel cornerback as well.

Gervon Dexter, defensive tackle

This one may be the most obvious, and it’s really pretty simple with Dexter. He could very well be the best defensive tackle on the roster within a few weeks of being in Gainesville. It’s a position of need as defensive line was not recruiting well at all in 2019 and now-defensive line coach David Turner has acquired five in this cycle alone. 

The interior of the defensive line needs bodies, and Dexter is the most probable to be a difference-maker out of all the new ones acquired. He stands at nearly 6-7,  286 lbs., and is athletic as all get-out. He's still a bit raw in his technique, but you can't keep this guy on the sidelines considering what he provides. 

Florida could legitimately put a blindfold on, label "3-technique", "nose tackle", and "strong-side defensive end" on a dartboard, throw a dart, and groom Dexter at whichever position they hit. He has the potential to play anywhere on the line.

Issiah Walker, offensive line

Like Wingo, Walker’s versatility is a key reason I see him getting on the field early. 

Granted, this changes dramatically if guys from last year’s class develop into something nobody has yet seen. And that certainly could happen. Ethan White could become special and a difference-maker at guard. We have no idea what Kingsley Eguakun or Michael Tarquin bring to the table yet. 

We also assume that Richard Gouirage will finally become a full-time starter and Jean Delance will see his playing time in meaningful minutes go away. 

However, all of this to say, it is not like we have seen any of these guys provide necessary run blocking to move a Dan Mullen offense the way it’s supposed to move. 

Walker is versatile and can be developed to play where he’s most needed. I see that place being tackle as Stone Forsythe hasn’t shown much promise opposite Delance either. Both tackle positions are so desperately in need of someone that can push bodies. Walker is a strong and athletic offensive line prospect, standing at 6-4, 300 lbs. - with proper development, he could turn into a star on Florida's offensive line.

And he's enrolling in January - so he gets a head start on that development in preparation for his freshman season.

