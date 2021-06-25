Florida Gators Make Top 5 Teams List for 2022 OL

The Florida Gators have landed in another top 5 list, this time for 2022 offensive lineman Leyton Nelson out of Orlando (Fla).

While the Florida Gators continue to receive commitments from the 2022 recruiting class, their quest for landing an offensive lineman within the class continues.

Yesterday, Boone HS, Orlando (Fla) offensive lineman Leyton Nelson broke down his final 5 teams, leaving Florida as one of the contenders for his services. The Gators are the only SEC team on the list thus far and are one of three teams on the list from his home state of Florida.

The full list of his top 5 includes Duke, UCF, Miami, Utah and Florida. Releasing his top teams list on social media on Thursday, Nelson also placed a date on his commitment date, setting the date for July 4th.

Listed at 6-foot-4, 275 pounds, Nelson currently plays offensive tackle and competed in the Underclassmen Report in Orlando earlier this year. After receiving an offer following an unofficial visit to the Gators' campus, it appears that the program left a lasting impression on Nelson.

Thus far, Nelson has visited four programs including Pittsburgh (June 4), Miami (June 11), Utah (June 14) and Louisville (June 19). He currently has one last visit scheduled for UCF today, June 25.

For the Gators, they've received commitments from 10 high school athletes thus far, including Julian Humphrey (Houston, Texas), offensive tackle Tony Livingston (Tampa, Fla.), quarterback Nick Evers (Flower Mound, Texas), wide receiver Isaiah Bond (Buford, Ga.), edge rusher Francois Nolton (Miami, Fla.), tight end CJ Hawkins (Tampa, Fla), receiver Chander Smith (Orlando, Fla.), linebacker Shemar James Mobile (Ala) and cornerback Jamarrien Burt (Ocala, Fla).

They've received just one offensive line commitment in Livingston, however, he would be converting from the tight end position if he were to play offensive line at Florida.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.