Florida Signs WRs Justin Shorter and Xzavier Henderson

Donavon Keiser

Earlier today Florida confirmed that both Justin Shorter and Xzavier Henderson have sent in their National Letters of Intent to play football at Florida.

Shorter, the former Penn State WR, has submitted all his paperwork and should be good to go for the summer semester. He pledged to the Gators shortly after his official visit to Gainesville on January 24th after he entered the transfer portal.

Although his numbers weren’t outstanding at Penn State, Shorter is an excellent addition to Florida’s 2020 class as he was the top receiver coming out of high school in 2018.
Shorter should be able to turn it around and implement himself in the offense, especially with the help from outstanding WRs coach Billy Gonzales.

Gonzales has been known as a great developer of talent, something Shorter didn’t necessarily get at Penn State as much of their scheme was built around getting K.J Hamler and star TE Pat Freiermuth the ball.

Xzavier Henderson also put the pen to the paper for the Gators today, staying true to his verbal commitment he made back on January 4th.

The brother of former Florida standout, C.J Henderson, committed to Florida over Clemson, Georgia, and Alabama back at the Under Armour All American game, and did not take any other visits after he committed.

The Gators are getting a big body, do it all type receiver in Henderson, one that should make an impact immediately once he enrolls. The wide receiver position depth took a huge toll this past offseason and UF lost four seniors to graduation, and the gain of Henderson lessens that blow significantly.

Overall, Florida is gaining two commitments at a position of need this National Signing Day, which is excellent news. Florida will also look to add top safety Avantae Williams this afternoon, so stay on the lookout for that.

