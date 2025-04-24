Florida Trending Towards Landing Four-Star Defensive End
The Florida Gators are among five schools that could become home to a four-star defensive end.
JaReylan McCoy, a four-star defensive end from Tupelo (Ms.), has narrowed his choices to five schools: LSU, Auburn, Florida, Ole Miss, and Texas, according to On3’s Chad Simmons.
“I am down to LSU, Auburn, Texas, and Florida,” McCoy told On3. “Those are my four finalists, and I will commit to one of those schools on July 1.”
McCoy told On3 that he’s picked those schools because they are “recruiting him the hardest” this spring.
In January, McCoy announced his commitment to LSU during the Under Armour All-America game. Just a month later, he decommitted from the program, leaving his signature up for grabs.
LSU remains in contention for his signature, but so do the Florida Gators, who have scheduled a May 30 visit with McCoy.
McCoy will visit Auburn on May 16 before his Gainesville visit. Following his swamp visit, he will travel to Mississippi on June 6th, Texas on June 13, and wrap up in Louisiana on June 20th.
On3’s Industry Rankings rank McCoy as the 156th overall player, the 16th-ranked defensive end, and the seventh-ranked Mississippi player for the 2026 class.
His 6-foot-6, 245-pound frame has undoubtedly caught the eyes of the Gators, who have hosted him on multiple occasions. McCoy told On3 that he “loved” his first visit to the swamp.
“The coaches and the players have Florida high on my list,” McCoy said in a recent interview with On3. “I get a lot of love from the Florida coaches. They made the biggest move for me this spring.”
Following three-star safety Devin Jackson’s decommitment, he’d become the third four-star commit for the Gators' 2026 class if he signs.