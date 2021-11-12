Former 2022 Gators Commit, CB Julian Humphrey Commits to Georgia

Just a few weeks after decommitting from the Florida Gators, 2022 cornerback Julian Humphrey (Clear Lake, Texas) has announced his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs.

“Georgia is DBU,” Humphrey stated via 247Sports. “I think they had (four) DBs drafted last year, that’s like a record. Once I seen that, that clicked instantly, they must be doing something different from all those other schools. I’m like ok that’s something I would love to be part of for sure, be developed like those guys.”

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound defensive back joins 2023 wide receiver Raymond Cottrell as another player the Gators have lost to their most-hated rival in the Bulldogs this week. Cottrell announced his decision to decommit from the Gators and subsequently commit to the Bulldogs just yesterday.

Humphrey defensive back first committed to Florida in May of this year and has visited the program multiple times since then, including being in person for the team's close loss to the then-No. 1 ranked team in the nation, the Alabama Crimson Tide.

On Oct. 1, Humphrey would visit the Bulldogs, and just a few weeks later, on Oct. 25, decommit from the Gators. Now, he's a Bulldog and it looks like that commitment could stick.

The Gators have now lost two players to the Bulldogs, and they could very well lose a third in linebacker Shemar James, who announced his decommitment from the program in October as well. James is very close with Cottrell as the two have played on the same 7 on 7 teams over the past couple of years.

Still, it will be interesting to see what happens with Florida's recruiting efforts moving forward as they look to bring in top-tier talent into the program for the class of 2022.

