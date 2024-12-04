Four-Star Running Back Byron Louis Signs with Gators
Gainesville, Fla. - Running back Byron Louis of American Heritage (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) has signed with the Florida Gators on National Early Signing Day.
Most major outlets rate Louis as a four-star recruit and is a consensus top-25 running back in the 2025 recruiting class. He is a top-10 running back according to Rivals.
Louis flipped his commitment from rival Florida State to the Gators on Nov. 26 following the upset win over No. 9 Ole Miss. He originally committed to the Seminoles on Sept. 21.
Louis is the second-highest-rated running back in the Florida Gators 2025 class. He sits behind Plant High School (Tampa, Fla.) running back Waltez Clark.
He joined the Gators during the major recruiting rush in late November, including quarterback Trammell Jones Jr. and offensive lineman Daniel Pierre Louis.
Read Gators Illustrated's profile of Louis below:
A former FSU commit, Louis provides a contact-style back who is better equipped as a power back rather than an elusive back. A downhill runner, Louis complements the two other backs in the Gators' 2025 class in speedsters Waltez Clark and Chad Gasper. With American Heritage, Louis has recorded three-straight 10-touchdown seasons along with back-to-back 1,200-yard rushing seasons. He joined the class after two visits in the middle of Florida's strong month of February, flipping from the Seminoles along with quarterback Tramell Jones and offensive lineman Daniel Pierre Louis.