Four Takeaways From Florida's 2020 Early Signing Class

The first day of the 2019-20 Early National Signing Period is over, and there's been no shortage of reactions to Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators' haul.

Whether you're impressed with the fact that Florida stands nine spots higher in the recruiting rankings (No. 8) than they did at this time last year, or are disappointed that the Gators couldn't flip or land a prospect beyond their commitment list, there's something that needs to be understood: It's okay to feel both ways on the subject.

Here were my five takeaways from Florida's initial signing class and the first day of the early signing period - and what it all means for Florida going forward.

Lack of signing day action was a momentum killer

It was disappointing for defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and defensive line coach David Turner to see targets Donell Harris and Timothy Smith hold onto their previous SEC pledges to Texas A & M and Alabama, respectively.

Both considered as top 100 players in the class of 2020 by 247Sports Composite Rankings, a flip from even one of these defenders would have elevated Florida's already-impressive defensive yield. But, neither prospect wavered from their pledge.

Legacy running back target E.J. Smith, son of Emmitt Smith, elected to walk his own path and signed with Stanford rather than following in his father's footsteps to Gainesville, which Florida respected.

However, when wide receiver target Sam Brown left Florida's hat off the table, despite the Gators entering the race for his services after his decommitment from UCF, tension started rising. Brown ended up signing with West Virginia, over Georgia and Tennessee.

The Gators were in drastic need of additional skill position help this cycle, with at least five heavy offensive contributors leaving the program as seniors. Considering Florida's recent struggles to land any running back, plus missing out on Brown and the possible defensive flips, it seemed as though all of Mullen and Co.'s previous accomplishments were forgotten...

Despite a rough Wednesday, Florida's class is really good

If offensive lineman Joshua Braun and safety Mordecai McDaniel had flipped to Florida on Wednesday rather than over the past week, Florida fans would have walked out of signing day feeling pretty good.

Flipping those four-star prospects from Georgia and Tennessee, respectively, gave Florida a huge momentum shift entering the week of the signing period. While that momentum wasn't capitalized upon on Wednesday, it still propelled Florida into its top 10 status in the composite rankings.

Braun and McDaniel join defensive tackle Gervon Dexter (No. 31 national prospect), outside linebacker Derek Wingo (No. 81), cornerbacks Jahari Rogers (No. 120) and Ethan Pouncey (No. 128), and offensive tackle Issiah Walker (No. 140) - all top 150 players according to the rankings, and all addressing positions of need in both the short and long term at Florida.

Florida had four offensive linemen, six defensive linemen (including BUCK rush ends), and seven defensive backs sign. All three positions were arguably Florida's most pressing need given the team's run blocking issues in 2019, seniors leaving the defensive trenches, and a need for depth in the secondary.

The Gators also added wide receiver Jaquavion Fraziars, a local product of Dunnellon who recorded 12 touchdowns as a senior. While the Gators could certainly use another body at the position, Fraziars flashes plenty of potential on film.

Oh, and not to mention, Florida got its quarterback of the future in Anthony Richardson. More on him later.

Wednesday might not have gone as planned, and perhaps some recruiting adjustments will need to be made because of it, but don't let that distract you from how well the rest of this class has shaped out for Florida.

Remaining needs and some potential targets

Florida needs to add at least one running back and another wide receiver offensively to the 2020 signing class before things are all said and done, and some additional bodies on the offensive line wouldn't hurt either.

Running back should be the priority, as Lamical Perine heads to the NFL and the rest of the group being relatively inexperienced and thin.

Georgia Tech commit and four-star RB Jahmyr Gibbs is scheduled to officially visit Florida, Ohio State, and his pledge school before National Signing Day in February. Former four-star Pittsburgh commit Henry Parrish is sitting on an offer from Florida back in September, but he has not visited Gainesville and doesn't have a visit lined up yet.

The Gators need to go all in on Gibbs and/or Parrish if Mullen and running backs coach Greg Knox are sold on his talent, because there isn't much left out there at RB otherwise.

At wide receiver, Florida might be in scramble mode. Considering the Gators offered Sam Brown only six days prior to the early signing period...

My favorite signings

I'm not going to go the easy way out by listing Dexter, Wingo, and the top of the class - I know how talented and important they are. However, these four players really stood out on tape and have the foundation in their game to find success within Mullen and Grantham's schemes.

Safety Mordecai McDaniel: When I previously scouted McDaniel's tape, most of what was available was from his junior season, where he was very rarely targeted in coverage at safety. He showed plenty of speed and physicality in that tape, and it was enough to get excited about McDaniel as a prospect, but I needed to see more in coverage.

Then McDaniel dropped his senior year film on Wednesday, a season in which he primarily played cornerback and was targeted far more often in coverage. And the film was really good.

McDaniel showed a lot of the same physicality he did as a junior, but applied it in coverage, especially when pressing. His speed and physicality kept him hip-to-hip with most receivers he was tasked with slowing down, which allowed him to make a lot of plays on the ball.

While his film is kind of split between good run defense at safety and good coverage at cornerback, I believe it will all translate to strong safety in Florida's defense. And once McDaniel begins to start on the backend of the Gators' defense, he should become one of the better members of their secondary.

DE Antwaun Powell: The Virginia native has been forgotten about in the process after committing to Florida in June, mainly because no other schooles tried to pry him away from the Gators.

Standing at 6-3, 234 lbs., Powell is a bit more stout than the typical BUCK end prospects Todd Grantham has recruited at Florida (other than that 6-2, 210 lb. Wingo, but he's a chess-piece who can play multiple positions). His burst off of the line of scrimmage is ridiculous and he can bend well around tackles - two key traits for an edge prospect.

Powell has dealt with a string of shoulder injuries, including one that required surgery and forced him to miss almost all of his senior season. But, the composite rankings have Powell as the No. 180 prospect in the land, and the No. 10 wide defensive end, so there obvious reasoning to why Florida is taking a chance on his injuries.

CB/STAR Tre'Vez Johnson: A product of Bartram Trail in Jacksonville, FL, Johnson has been one of the more underrated members of Florida's 2020 haul. Mullen even called him the sleeper of the class.

A 5-11, 175 lb. cornerback, Johnson has been timed running a 4.5 40 yard dash, and is arguably the most physical, aggressive member of Florida's signing class. He should be a special teams starter from the first day he straps on the pads, and will one day make a great STAR nickel corner in this defense.

QB Anthony Richardson: His momentum as a prospect was killed this season after suffering a shoulder injury that kept him out for the remainder of his senior year, but the improvement seen in Richardson's game in 2019 compared to previous seasons was astronomical.

Not only does he still have the ability, at 6-4, 207 lbs., to move around with ease as a dual-threat and drop bomb throws on the run, but Richardson's poise in the pocket grew tremendously as a senior and his accuracy and decision making benefitted tremendously.

While Richardson would still go off-script to make jaw-dropping plays of his own in Eastside's lackluster offense, these improvements led to a career-high 64.5% completion percentage, 233 passing yards per game, eight passing touchdowns and only one interception on 124 passing attempts. Not to mention, the gunslinger has added a whopping 41 rushing scores in his career.