Gators 2020 National Signing Day Schedule and Predictions

We have finally reached the end of the 2020 recruiting cycle, as many prospects will sign on the dotted line to pursue their careers at the next level.

Though the Florida Gators got 21 prospects to sign during the early period, they still have some work to do today, with several prospects set to include the Gators' hat on their table.

Gators' head coach Dan Mullen will speak with the media at 2 P.M. to recap Florida's signing day. AllGators' reporter Graham Marsh will be covering the event, so stay tuned for that later today.

With that being said, let's take a look at the signing times for each Gators' target, including a prediction for where each prospect will end up.

Targets

ATH Damarcus "Dee" Beckwith - 10:00 AM ET

Considering - UF, Tennessee

Prediction - Tennessee

Although Florida led for much of Beckwith's recruitment, the loss of TE coach and primary recruiter Larry Scott to Howard now makes it seem that Tennessee leads for his services. The proximity to home and Tennessee's relationship with Camryn, Dee's half brother, are also factors that point to Tennessee.

RB Ashaad Clayton - 11:00 AM ET

Considering - UF, Colorado

Prediction - Colorado

The longtime Colorado commit recently make a trip to UF on January 24th, but I don't think it will be enough to sway his commitment to Florida. The Gators were also chasing Jahmyr Gibbs that same weekend and Clayton took another unofficial visit to Boulder for the final weekend prior to NSD.

I think Clayton will side with the familiarity of Mel Tucker and the rest of his Colorado staff in Boulder, as their relationship has only grown stronger since his commitment in November.

OC Sedrick Van Pran - 12:00 PM ET

Considering - UF, Georgia

Prediction - Georgia

Florida got to host the No. 1 center in the 2020 class this past weekend on an official visit, but I think it is too little, too late for the Gators to come in and be a factor here. Van Pran has already established a relationship with new UGA OL coach Matt Luke after the departure of Sam Pittman, giving UGA the upper hand.

Even after Pittman's departure, Georgia was still the clear leader. Van Pran has been committed to SEC foe Georgia since August, and Florida only turned up the heat after Pittman had left for Arkansas in December.

RB Jahmyr Gibbs - 12:30 PM ET

Considering - UF, Georgia Tech

Prediction - Georgia Tech

As is the case with many other targets, Florida was chasing a player committed to another school. This was also the case for elite running back Jahmyr Gibbs, as Florida pressed him despite his commitment to in-state Georgia Tech. The Dalton High School running back had an outstanding senior year and many high profile teams took notice.

Although many teams took interest in Gibbs, Florida was one that was heavily interested since they offered back in September.

Although Florida tried until the end, I see Gibbs sticking with Georgia Tech due to their proximity to home, early playing time, and #1 back pitch. Florida can't quite offer as much as Georgia Tech, as they are willing to pull out all the stops to land a program changing prospect.

S Avantae Williams - 12:30 PM ET

Considering - UF, Miami

Prediction - UF

Avantae Williams has been trending towards Florida for a while now, as the Gators got his last official visit on January 24th. Georgia was scheduled to host him on the weekend before NSD this past weekend, but Williams canceled on the 25th. Miami will also have a hat on the table, but I feel good about where UF stands with Williams.

Florida can sell immediate playing time, as Florida's safety room has been the weak link on the defense these past few seasons. The STAR position is also an interesting sell to Williams, as he could play on the backend and at nickel. Gainesville is also much closer to Deland than Coral Gables, which also helps UF's chances.

SDE Princely Umanmielen - 3:00 PM ET

Considering - UF, Baylor, Texas, Auburn

Prediction - Baylor

Florida wanted to possibly fill another spot with a strongside defensive end to finish this cycle, but I believe Umanmielen will stay in home in Texas. Baylor was the team to beat before head coach Matt Rhule left for the Carolina Panthers, and it seems that Umanmielen is still high on Baylor, even with Rhule's departure.

Florida tried to get Umanmielen on campus for the FSU game, but that trip fell through which allowed Umanienlen to visit in January. The Texas defensive end also visited Auburn this past weekend.

Commits

WR Xzavier Henderson - 12 PM ET

Henderson will sign on the dotted line for the Gators today, after committing to Florida last month at the Under Armour All American Bowl.

ATH Marc Britt - January 20th

ATH Marc Britt will decide where he signs in a few weeks, as he is down to Ole Miss and Florida, but remains committed to the Gators.

WR Leonard Manuel - TBD

Leonard Manuel has been quiet about his recruitment, but Florida and Ole Miss remain in the picture. He won't sign today and will explore his options moving forward. Keep in mind Manuel visited Ole Miss last weekend.

