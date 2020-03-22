AllGators
Top 2021 Gators DE Target: Florida 'Has Everything You Can Look For'

Zach Goodall

A top defensive end who plays his high-school ball a straight-shot down I-75 from Gainesville in Bradenton at IMG Academy, Tunmise Adeleye is a true priority target for the Florida Gators in the class of 2021.

Adeleye knows that, and is returning the love that Florida has shown him throughout the recruiting process. The 6-3, 240 lb. defensive end, considered the No. 43 overall and No. 3 strong-side defensive end in 2021 by the 247Sports Composite, has visited Florida three times - most recently on March 7th for junior day along with several other IMG prospects.

Adeleye spoke with Sports Illustrated All-American director John Garcia Jr. regarding the visit, and the future of his recruitment. As things stand, the NCAA has prohibited in-person recruiting and canceled all spring athletic events through April 15th amidst the COVID-19, more commonly known as the novel coronavirus, global pandemic.

Thus, Florida will stand as Adeleye's most recent school visit for the time being. He was scheduled to visit Alabama this weekend, and Oklahoma, Ohio State, and Texas A&M over the next month.

"It was a chill experience, it was more personal, got to spent a lot of time with coaches," Adeleye told SI All-American.

"Coach [David] Turner, Coach [Tim] Brewster, Coach [Dan] Mullen sat down with me for a long time, just chopping it up. [I] got to spend some time with some players afterwards, it was a good time."

Brewster, the Gators' new tight end coach, has already had his impact felt on the recruiting trail since taking the gig in early February. After landing two in-state commitments at his own position for the class of '21 within a month on the job, Brewster is now focused on area recruiting - and IMG is on his map.

Turner is also an influential coach in Adeleye's recruitment. The renowned defensive line coach put together an elite haul during his first year on the job, and is looking to bolster the strong-side end position after only taking Princely Umanmielen in the 2020 class. Zachary Carter and Umanmielen are currently the only true strong-side ends set to be on the 2020 roster, and Umanmielen has yet to enroll.

Yet, it doesn't seem like the depth chart is Adeleye's first thought during this process. He's looking for more than football at the school of his choice, and Florida seems to meet his criteria.

"I look at Florida like this, it's the best of both worlds," Adeleye continued. 

"You have alumni that is going to take care of you for the rest of your life, the University of Florida is a national brand. Two, academics. It's a top 10 public institution for the last two years," Adeleye said. 

He went on to mention that schools such as Texas A&M, Texas, and Ohio State have similarly appealing alumni bases.

"Then football, Coach (Nick) Savage is going to develop you in the weight room and Coach Turner is going to develop you on the field," Adeleye mentioned on the football side of things. 

"You will have a chance to compete for a national championship in the next four years, I firmly believe that with the track that they're on and with the recruits they're getting. It has everything you can look for."

Adeleye plans on committing on August 1st, and as of now has not listed any schools as favorites in his recruitment. He plans on giving schools that recruit him the hardest prior to his proposed commitment date the same attention back, though obviously a schedule for any visits is to be determined.

"Schools that are showing the most interest in me, I'm going to reciprocate it and show interest in them," said Adeleye. "Any school that I'm at, it's because they have a chance to land my commitment."

