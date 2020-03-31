Highly-Rated 2021 OT Places Florida in His Top Five Schools

Highly-rated, Camden County (Brunswick, Ga.) 2021 offensive tackle prospect Micah Morris dropped his top five schools on Twitter today, and the Florida Gators made the cut.

Morris is considered the No. 11 offensive tackle prospect, and No. 79 overall, in the class of 2021. While recruiting is currently on hold amidst the global coronavirus pandemic, Morris appears confident that Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, and Florida State present the right opportunities for his future.

The 6-4, 318 lb. offensive lineman most recently visited Florida for junior day on March 7th. In the video announcing his top five schools, Morris notes that these universities will receive official visits when visits resume.

While gyms are closed across the country and limiting prospects and players from working out to their normal extend, Morris has been hard at work with a bench press in his own garage. The powerful offensive tackle prospect posted a video on March 28th that he set a new personal record on the bench, at 405 lbs.

That strength is evident on tape. Morris packs an immense punch at first contact with opposing defenders, often sending them flying backwards, and does a good job of diagnosing his responsibilities in space. Coming from an offense that leans on the run game, Morris has the tenacity to win within the trenches in the SEC - so four SEC schools occupying his top five makes sense.

Morris primarily plays left tackle, though Camden County has deployed him at defensive tackle on occasion as well. That type of versatility stands out coming out of high school, as Morris has learned the nuances of defensive line play which can prepare him for his competition as a blocker.

The Gators look to continue stockpiling offensive line talent after signing four prospects to the unit in the 2020 class. So far, the Gators have two 2021 offensive line commits in Javonte Gardner and George Jackson.