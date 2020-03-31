AllGators
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Highly-Rated 2021 OT Places Florida in His Top Five Schools

Zach Goodall

Highly-rated, Camden County (Brunswick, Ga.) 2021 offensive tackle prospect Micah Morris dropped his top five schools on Twitter today, and the Florida Gators made the cut.

Morris is considered the No. 11 offensive tackle prospect, and No. 79 overall, in the class of 2021. While recruiting is currently on hold amidst the global coronavirus pandemic, Morris appears confident that Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, and Florida State present the right opportunities for his future.

The 6-4, 318 lb. offensive lineman most recently visited Florida for junior day on March 7th. In the video announcing his top five schools, Morris notes that these universities will receive official visits when visits resume.

While gyms are closed across the country and limiting prospects and players from working out to their normal extend, Morris has been hard at work with a bench press in his own garage. The powerful offensive tackle prospect posted a video on March 28th that he set a new personal record on the bench, at 405 lbs.

That strength is evident on tape. Morris packs an immense punch at first contact with opposing defenders, often sending them flying backwards, and does a good job of diagnosing his responsibilities in space. Coming from an offense that leans on the run game, Morris has the tenacity to win within the trenches in the SEC - so four SEC schools occupying his top five makes sense.

Morris primarily plays left tackle, though Camden County has deployed him at defensive tackle on occasion as well. That type of versatility stands out coming out of high school, as Morris has learned the nuances of defensive line play which can prepare him for his competition as a blocker.

The Gators look to continue stockpiling offensive line talent after signing four prospects to the unit in the 2020 class. So far, the Gators have two 2021 offensive line commits in Javonte Gardner and George Jackson.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gators DT Tedarrell Slaton Has Big Shoes to Fill on Defensive Line

After a stellar second half of the season in 2019, Gators defensive tackle Tedarrell Slaton must take one final step entering senior season.

Demetrius Harvey

2020 NFL Draft: Three NFL Team Fits for WR Tyrie Cleveland

Where could Gators wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland end up in the 2020 NFL Draft?

Zach Goodall

Five Dan Mullen Era Gators Signings With the Best High School Film

Which high school prospects-turned-Florida Gators under head coach Dan Mullen posted the best tape in high school?

Donavon Keiser

by

Zach Goodall

NCAA: Spring Student-Athletes Granted Extra Year of Eligibility

The NCAA made an unprecedented move today in granting an extra optional year of eligibility for some spring sports student-athletes.

Zach Goodall

Reliving Percy Harvin’s Career as a Florida Gator

Taking a look back at the illustrious collegiate career of Percy Harvin.

Brandon Carroll

2020 NFL Draft: Three NFL Team Fits for Gators RB Lamical Perine

As Florida's bell-cow running back for the past three seasons, Lamical Perine will have plenty of suitors for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Demetrius Harvey

Even Beyond COVID-19 Concerns, Summer Football Would Be Irresponsible

The idea of pushing the 2020 college football season up into summer out of fear of the coronavirus is irresponsible, dangerous, and relatively pointless.

Zach Goodall

by

Zach Goodall

Who Are the Cornerstones of Florida's 2020 Recruiting Class?

Which of Florida's 2020 signings should the team look to build around?

Zach Goodall

Future Gators Share Their At-Home Workout Plan

How are future Florida Gators staying in shape and preparing for football at home?

Zach Goodall

Hidden Gems: Gators Redshirt Freshman RB Nay'Quan Wright Has Plenty of Potential

Looking to assemble their running back depth chart, seldom talked about Gators running back Nay'Quan Wright could be the sleeper of the group.

Demetrius Harvey