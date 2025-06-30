Gators Booster Sounds Off on Five-Star's Recruitment
Once expected to be heading to the Florida Gators, five-star edge rusher Trenton Henderson’s recruitment has seemingly taken a turn for the worse for Billy Napier and staff, quickly sending Gator Nation into a frenzy.
On Sunday night, the five-star was a popular topic of discussion after multiple crystal balls came in for LSU, a shocking development considering what seemed to be a strong lead for the Gators. Coming off a visit in Gainesville recently, multiple insiders had predicted Henderson would commit to Florida on July 2.
While the new predictions to an SEC rival came as a surprise to some, it was actually shared on X a few hours earlier by someone heavily involved in the program.
“Henderson to LSU,” Gators booster Hal Lewis replied in a thread on X. “ANY team paying $750k to an incoming freshman DE who had never played a down of college football is stupid.”
Lewis, a widely-known contributor to UF athletics, spent much of the night sharing his opinions on what now looks like a Gators' loss on the trail. He did not hold back.
“We aren’t dumb enough to pay a high school DE $750k. Let LSU have him,” Lewis tweeted. “Gators will get their DE. Patience.”
His comments quickly ignited parts of Gators-related X, sparking questions on Florida’s NIL operations as well as the possibility they finish with an elite class. Regardless, Lewis remains confident in Florida’s 2026 recruiting.
“We can talk more freely about certain players at certain positions after signing day. That's all I can say now. Let's just see who we end up with at every position before we call ANY kid a 'miss’,” Lewis posted.
“Get back to me when it matters: AFTER signing day,” he responded to another.
The booster continued into Monday, responding to fans and sharing insight on Gators recruiting. While much of the fanbase was panicked about the possible miss on Henderson, Lewis’ message remained the same.
“Recruiting is a non-stop insanity for sure! Every decision of one kid can cause ripples all across the boards of 10 other schools,” Lewis responded to one user.
“Just sit back and watch how it all plays out,” he told another.
Though the Gators are no longer favored for Henderson, keep an eye out for multiple other targets to join Florida’s class in the coming days. The Gators are now considered the favorites for a pair of four-star defensive linemen in Preston Carey and Kendall Guervil and have multiple targets announcing their decisions in July.
Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' major recruiting news, from commits to prospects of note to the official visit schedule, on our 2026 Recruiting Tracker.