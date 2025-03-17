Gators Build Momentum In Race for 2026 Top Ranked, In-State CB Recruit
The Florida Gators, keen on structuralizing a strong squad in 2026, are making a push towards securing the best cornerback recruit in Florida for that year.
Justice Fitzpatrick, the No.1 rated cornerback recruit in the sunshine state on On3’s industry rankings, met with Billy Napier and Deron Wilson, the new defensive backs coach picked up by the Gators from Georgia State.
According to On3’s Corey Bender, Fitzpatrick enjoyed a “great” visit to the Swamp and is suddenly starting to build strong connections with the coaches, most notably Wilson.
Speaking with On3, Fitzpatrick says he and Coach Wilson have been frequently chatting over the phone, and the conversation goes beyond football.
“He sat down with me and my dad just talking about life and not just about football,” says Fitzpatrick, who describes Wilson as a “great dude.”
Fitzpatrick, the younger brother of former Alabama and current Pittsburgh Steelers Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, is also enjoying a healthy relationship with Napier.
“When we met, he was a really good guy with the same belief system that me and my parents really like,” he says. “We had the chance to sit down and talk with him and really like the type of man and coach he is.”
Fitzpatrick’s metrics are appealing; the 6-foot-1, 175-pound cornerback already draws comparisons to five-star Gator recruit Ben Hanks III and Cormani McClain, who stand at the same height.
Fitzpatrick is entering his Senior season at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The school is responsible for churning out elite-level players, including Michael Irvin, Joey Bosa, and Major Wright, a national champion during his time patrolling the secondary for the Gators.
Although On3 currently has Fitzpatrick trending towards in-state rivals Miami, Fitzpatrick has made it clear that he will “definitely” return for an official visit to the swamp in the Spring or later this year.