Gators Land Commitment From 2023 In-State Defensive Back

Class of 2021 defensive back Shawn Russ Jr. has committed to Florida, he announced on Twitter.

"Hard-work and dedication can actually pay off," Russ said in his commitment tweet. "But I’m not done working. But God works in mysterious ways and without God I wouldn’t be able to do this. I’m 1000% committed to University of Florida."



Russ, who stands at 6-2, 185 lbs., received an offer from Florida on Friday, and quickly decided that Gainesville was going to be his next home. He had previously been getting recruited by Florida State and Miami, among other schools, so it was clear that the Gators wanted to secure the in-state talent before his recruitment truly blows up.

Hailing from Dunbar High School (Fort Myers, Fla.), Russ is a long cornerback prospect who proved his playmaking ability as a freshman. Recording five interceptions and three defended passes in 10 games, Russ is a ball-hawk at the cornerback position. Russ has shown solid reactionary speed to break on slant passes and to undercut passes before turning them into turnovers. He also totaled 32 tackles during his 2019 campaign.

Russ is the first commitment to Florida's 2023 recruiting class. While the current focus is on Florida's 2021 class, which holds 15 total commitments including JUCO talents and former Florida signees linebacker Diwun Black and offensive lineman Deyavie Hammond, Russ joins Edison (Miami, Fla.) 2022 wide receiver Syveion Ellis as future commits to the program.

You can check out Russ' freshman season film below, and welcome him to the University of Florida by following him on Twitter here.