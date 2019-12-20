GatorMaven
Top Stories
Gator Maven
Recruiting
Basketball

Gators Land Commitment From 2021 Offensive Tackle

Zach Goodall

While still in the midst of the 2020 Early National Signing Period, the Florida Gators have also gotten to work on their 2021 recruiting class.

The Gators have landed a verbal commitment from 2021 offensive tackle Javonte Gardner, of Jones High School in Orlando, FL.

The 6-5, 290 lbs. lineman is currently unranked as a prospect by the 247Sports Composite Rankings, but has received SEC offers from Kentucky, South Carolina, and Tennessee among other schools. Gardner is Florida's eighth commitment in the class of 2021, a class that currently sits at No. 1 in the SEC and No. 4 in the nation.

Gardner is a tough-nosed left tackle, though he has played both sides, with a really solid kick-step in pass protection sets - a testament to his athleticism while defending the edge. His hands are heavy, which will serve him well, but his hand usage will need to be groomed in order to time his punches better and to utilize his power.

You can see Gardner's athleticism in the run game as well. Jones High School's offense would often have Gardner pull across the formation and shoot opposite gaps to clear out linebackers and open up the second level of the playing field for his running back. 

Where Gardner could stand to use some improvement is his center of gravity. He stands a bit high in his initial contact on run blocks and occasionally in pass sets, which will eliminate leverage within his blocks. However, this is a technical issue that will surely be coached up.

You can welcome Javonte Gardner to Florida by following him on Twitter here, and checking out his film below.

You can follow GatorMaven for future coverage of the Florida Gators by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page, it's free! Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GatorMaven & follow us on Twitter at @GatorMavenSI.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

10 Wins of Christmas: Ranking Florida’s 10 Victories, No. 5

GrahamMarsh_

We’re counting down Christmas by ranking Florida’s 10 wins.

Top Florida Targets for the Second National Signing Day

Donavon Keiser

The Florida Gators signed 21 prospects this past Wednesday, but there is still work to be done.

Three 2020 Signings Likely To Play Early For Florida

Graham Marsh

Out of everyone in Florida’s 2020 recruiting class, who are the most likely candidates to play?

Dan Mullen Has Established a QB Pipeline at Florida

Ainslie Lee

It only took two years for Dan Mullen to fix Florida's quarterback room for the long haul.

C.J. Henderson named to FWAA All-America Second Team

Zach Goodall

The junior cornerback leaves Florida for the NFL with some honors attached to his résumé.

Ja'Quavion Fraziars: 'It Just Finally Feels Good to Sign That Dotted Line'

Ainslie Lee

The Dunnellon High School product is excited to make the short trip up I-75 to continue chasing both his athletic and academic dreams as a Florida Gator.

10 Wins of Christmas: Ranking Florida’s 10 Victories, No. 6

GrahamMarsh_

We’re counting down Christmas by ranking Florida’s 10 wins.

Florida TE Jonathan Odom Gives a Self-Scouting Report

Zach Goodall

What are the Florida Gators getting in tight end signing Jonathan Odom? Let him tell you.

Evaluating Florida's Assistants on the Recruiting Trail

Donavon Keiser

With the Early Signing Period coming to a close, GatorMaven how each Florida assistant did on the trail for the 2020 cycle.

Four Takeaways From Florida's 2020 Early Signing Class

Zach Goodall

There were ups, and there were downs - but in the long run there were more positives to be had.