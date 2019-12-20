Gators Land Commitment From 2021 Offensive Tackle

While still in the midst of the 2020 Early National Signing Period, the Florida Gators have also gotten to work on their 2021 recruiting class.

The Gators have landed a verbal commitment from 2021 offensive tackle Javonte Gardner, of Jones High School in Orlando, FL.

The 6-5, 290 lbs. lineman is currently unranked as a prospect by the 247Sports Composite Rankings, but has received SEC offers from Kentucky, South Carolina, and Tennessee among other schools. Gardner is Florida's eighth commitment in the class of 2021, a class that currently sits at No. 1 in the SEC and No. 4 in the nation.

Gardner is a tough-nosed left tackle, though he has played both sides, with a really solid kick-step in pass protection sets - a testament to his athleticism while defending the edge. His hands are heavy, which will serve him well, but his hand usage will need to be groomed in order to time his punches better and to utilize his power.

You can see Gardner's athleticism in the run game as well. Jones High School's offense would often have Gardner pull across the formation and shoot opposite gaps to clear out linebackers and open up the second level of the playing field for his running back.

Where Gardner could stand to use some improvement is his center of gravity. He stands a bit high in his initial contact on run blocks and occasionally in pass sets, which will eliminate leverage within his blocks. However, this is a technical issue that will surely be coached up.

You can welcome Javonte Gardner to Florida by following him on Twitter here, and checking out his film below.

