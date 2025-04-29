Gators Pushing to Flip Four-Star FSU Commit
The Florida Gators are making a strong push to snag a committed four-star recruit away from their biggest in-state rival.
2026 four-star athlete Darryon Williams announced his commitment to the Florida State Seminoles just over a year ago. The Gators have different plans, pushing to persuade the young star into an orange-and-blue uniform, according to On3's Keith Niebuhr.
According to On3, Williams scheduled only two official visits in June: one to Tallahassee and the other to Gainesville on June 6.
Although he pledged his commitment to the Seminoles over a year ago, On3 gives FSU just a 58.3% chance of retaining Williams and says that the Gators are the biggest threat.
The 5-foot-11, 165-pound recruit out of Henry B. Plant High School in Tampa is entering his senior year in the fall. Williams is listed as an athlete on On3 and has been primarily utilized as an outside receiver and punt returner.
During his junior year, Williams ranked seventh in his district for return yards during the 2024-25 season, accounting for 139 yards in just three kickoff returns and 20 yards in punt returns.
Williams snagged 18 catches for 237 yards and one touchdown over 11 games in his junior year as a receiver. He’s also been used in the secondary, snatching two interceptions and returning them for 60 yards last year.
Williams is currently the 342nd-ranked 2026 prospect on On3’s industry rankings.
The Gators continue to sit on just two commitments to their 2026 class: Izayia Williams (LB) and Will Griffin (QB), both four-star recruits. The strength of Florida’s roster lies heavily in their expansive wide receiving room, and that trend will look to continue in 2026 if players like Williams decide to take their talents to the swamp.