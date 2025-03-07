Gators in Running for Four-Star Offensive Lineman
The Florida Gators are in the running to land the No. 1 recruit out of South Carolina’s 2026 class, according to On3sports.
Zyon Guiles, a highly-touted four-star IOL recruit out of Carvers Bay High School in Hemingway, SC, is set to announce his commitment on March 21.
Guiles is deciding between seven schools: Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, Clemson, and South Carolina. According to On3, in-state South Carolina remains the favorite, with a 41.7% chance of Guiles' signature. Clemson, Georgia, and Florida follow behind, with On3 granting Florida an 11.4% chance, albeit before his first official visit on June 13th.
The Gators sent Guiles an initial offer in September of last year. Apart from the swamp, Guiles has visits set up for South Carolina on the 6th and Georgia on the 20th.
The four-star Guiles is ranked 129th overall in the 2026 class and is the 7th-ranked IOL in all of the land.
Going into this next season, a big talking point is the talent and experience on Florida’s offensive line. The return of First-team All-American center Jake Slaughter may have been a surprise, but it was undoubtedly a welcome one for the Gainesville faithful.
Lined up either side of Slaughter in the interior of the offensive line is redshirt senior Damieon George Jr., and junior Knijeah Harris.
The interior looks strong for now, but Florida will have to look ahead to the future once the big boys on the line move to the pros. Introducing a 6-foot-4, 290-pound beast such as Guiles is a good start.