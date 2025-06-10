Gators' Target Announces Commitment Date
Having already taken an official visit in Gainesville and being predicted to choose the Florida Gators, Belle Glade (Fla.) Glades Central three-star offensive tackle Javarii Luckas has set his commitment date.
Luckas, the No. 94 tackle recruit in the country, will make his decision known on June 16, he announced Monday.
Luckas already holds a prediction from On3's Blake Alderman and Corey Bender to choose the Gators, both of which came prior to his visit the weekend of May 30. After his visit, Luckas said the Gators were leading West Virginia.
"I like everything about UF," he said. "It's a really good school. Great football team, basketball, everything's good. And, they produce good linemen, too. That's another reason why they're my number one."
Luckas further explained he nearly committed to Florida that weekend.
"It was definitely hard. It definitely was," he said.
He visited the Mountaineers last weekend and has plans to visit USF on June 20, after his commitment is announced.
Should he choose the Gators, he would be the third offensive line commit of the class, joining Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy three-star interior lineman G'Nivre Carr and Saint Petersburg (Fla.) Lakewood three-star tackle Chancellor Campbell.
Florida currently holds commitments from six prospects after landing Campbell and Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz four-star receiver Justin Williams on Sunday.
Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' major recruiting news, from commits to prospects of note to the official visit schedule, on our 2026 Recruiting Tracker.