California DL Locks In Official Visit, Bond with Mullen has 'Skyrocketed'

2021 Westlake (Westlake Villa, Calif.) defensive tackle Victory Vaka has locked in an official visit to the University of Florida for October 3rd, 2020. Obviously, this is so long as the sports world has opened back up amidst the coronavirus pandemic, but Vaka wanted to be sure to get a trip to Gainesville on his calendar before committing on November 15th.

Being a product of the west coast is no matter to Vaka, he wants to go to the right school for him even if that school is on the opposite side of the country. The University of Florida, a team in which he's watched since he was a young kid, could be that school.

"I just really love Florida and [head] coach [Dan] Mullen. Coach Mullen, [defensive line] coach [David] Turner, coach Coop [assistant coach David Cooper], and [safeties] coach [Ron] English have handled me, ever since they've recruited me, as in communication and relationships," Vaka told AllGators on Wednesday.

"I really like how active they are in my recruitment, that's why I scheduled an unofficial visit. I always watched Florida growing up, getting an offer from them was a dream come true, so to say."

Vaka was previously set to fly across the country and check out the University of Florida on April 18th for the Orange and Blue spring football game. Though amidst the pandemic, the spring game was canceled and Vaka's visit fell through as a part of the domino effect.

The 6-3, 315 lb. defensive lineman is viewed as a nose tackle in the eyes of Florida's staff. As Vaka mentioned, multiple coaches have been heavily involved in his recruitment - most notably, head coach Dan Mullen.

"Coach Mullen was the coach who offered me, and ever since then, our relationship has just skyrocketed," said Vaka. "As far as how they see me playing for the defense, they love me playing that A-gap, or head up on the center. They really love how quick my hands are, and just how athletic I am."

During his junior season at Westlake, the 247Sports Composite's No. 12 defensive tackle in the 2021 class recorded 42 total tackles and three sacks.

When he touches down at the University of Florida, Vaka will look to see how he fits in from a football and academic perspective.

"Just, insight and the knowledge of what the coaches, how they see me in the program, how I complement their program and their school," Vaka noted of what he wants from his visit. "That's another thing, I want to see the school campus, get to talk to professors on my official visit, just to see more of the academic side of Florida."

It's clear that Vaka is emerging as a priority target for the Gators in the 2021 recruiting class, as Turner looks to continue building in the trenches and views Vaka as an ideal nose tackle in Florida's scheme.

Hence, despite the uncertainty in the sports world and questions regarding if the college football season will start on time or even at all, Vaka was sure to set up a visit with Florida. He wants to visit each of his top five schools - Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Texas A & M, and Oregon - prior to his commitment date and his sister's birthday. Vaka has dates set for Michigan on June 19th, Oregon on September 12th, and Texas A & M on November 7th.