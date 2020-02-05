AllGators
Gators WR Xzavier Henderson Named Honorable Mention SI All-American

Zach Goodall

Make that three.

The inaugural Sports Illustrated All-American teams have come together, featuring 100 of the nation's top prospects across both sides of the ball, and even some special teamers.

Three of those 100 prospects are on their way to Gainesville for the next three-plus years as members of the Florida Gators' 2020 signing class: First team defensive lineman Gervon Dexter, second team linebacker Derek Wingo, and honorable mention wide receiver Xzavier Henderson.

Henderson was named to the honorable mention team on Tuesday, rounding out SI's first set of high school prospect rankings.

The brother of former Florida cornerback and projected first round NFL Draft prospect C.J. Henderson, the Columbia High School (Miami, FL) product is one of the highest-rated members of Florida's 2020 signing class for a reason. 

Henderson tallied 37 receptions for 503 yards and seven touchdowns during his senior year. You can learn more about his skill-set, which could get him on the field early at Florida, in his AllGators' scouting report here.

Below is what SI All-American director John Garcia had to say about Henderson after listing the 6-4, 185 lb. receiver on the honorable mention team.

A banner recruit for Florida, the long and lean track prospect has evolved into a big-play wide receiver with consistency to go along with the big play ability. Henderson helped his team to a state title in 2019 as a two-way prospect.

Henderson committed to Florida during the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, over Clemson, Alabama, and Georgia. He signed with the Gators Wednesday morning.

