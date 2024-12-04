Long Snapper Mack Mulhern Signs with Gators
Gainesville, Fla. - Long snapper Mack Mulhern of Horizon (Scottsdale, Ariz.) has signed with the Florida Gators on Early National Signing Day.
He visited Florida for the first time on Oct. 18. He has no commitment history other than that visit on 247 Sports. But sure enough, that visit was enough for him to sign with the Gators on Wednesday.
Mulhern even posted his decision on his personal X (formerly Twitter account) and the Gators retweeted it. He beat them to the punch it looks like. Don't tag me. I'll tag you.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound long snapper received offers from Michigan, Missouri, Arizona, San Diego State and Wasington.
He will join kicker of St Stanislaus (Bay Saint Louis, Miss.) kicker Evan Noel and punter Hayden Craig of Bridgton Academy (Bridgton, Maine) as the special teams players signing with the Gators for 2025.
Find out more about Mulhern, via Gators Illustrated's recruiting profile:
Mulhern rounds out the Gators' specialist class as the nation's No. 2 long snapper recruit, according to Kohl's kicking services. Had the second-highest score among his recruiting class at the Kohl’s National Scholarship Camp and "consistently snaps in the .66-.68 second range," according to Kohl's.