Gators Predicted to Land Four More Recruits
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Already predicted to land a number of recruits and in the middle of its second official visit weekend of the summer, the Florida Gators have now been predicted to land even more prospects in the class of 2026.
On3's Corey Bender and Blake Alderman on Friday and Saturday each gave predictions for the Gators to land Belle Glade (Fla.) Glades Central three-star offensive tackle Javarii Luckas and Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes four-star running back Carsyn Baker, who had previously received a prediction to choose Florida from On3's Steve Wiltfong.
Bender also joined Alderman in predicting Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy three-star interior offensive lineman G'Nivre Carr to commit to Florida.
Additionally, Alderman gave predictions for the Gators to receive a commitment from Saint Petersburg (Fla.) Lakewood three-star offensive tackle Chancellor Campbell while also flipping Boca Raton (Fla.) West four-star corner Jaydin Broadnax, who is committed to Louisville, and Tampa (Fla.) plant four-star athlete Darryon Williams, who is committed to Florida State.
The slew of predictions comes as the Gators host Luckas and Broadnax, the No. 15 corner in Rivals' recruiting ranking, this weekend for official visits. Campbell and Williams, the No. 17 athlete in the class, are each scheduled to visit Florida on June 6.
Additionally, new predictions for Luckas, Campbell, Broadnax and Williams to choose Florida join existing predictions for the Gators to land Carr, Baker, Lakeland (Fla.) four-star linebacker Malik Morris, Dyke (Va.) Blude Ridge School four-star defensive lineman Valdin Sone, Birmingham (Ala.) Parker four-star defensive lineman Vodney Cleveland, Cocoa (Fla.) four-star defensive back CJ Hester and Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy three-star tight end Kekua Aumua.
The Gators currently hold two pledges in four-star quarterback Will Griffin and three-star defensive tackle Jamir Perez.
Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' major recruiting news, from commits to prospects of note to the official visit schedule, on our 2026 Recruiting Tracker.