Safety Mordecai McDaniel Signs With Florida

For Florida Gators secondary coaches Torrain Gray and Ron English, the rich really do get richer.

The Gators have signed their fourth defensive back of the day, safety Mordecai McDaniel from St. Johns College High School in Washington, DC.

McDaniel was previously committed to Tennessee, but made a recent flip to Florida. He's considered a four-star and the No. 333 prospect in the 2020 class, according to 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Standing at 6-1, 195 lbs., McDaniel is a strong, lengthy safety prospect with track speed and hits ball carriers like a train. He ran a 6.54 second 55-meter dash in high school, and that speed was evident on the football field as McDaniel would move sideline-to-sideline and angle to make tackles.

Check out McDaniel's GatorMaven scouting report here, breaking down McDaniel's key traits, including his abilities in run defense and his strong suits in coverage.

McDaniel joins Tre'Vez Johnson, Ethan Pouncey, and Avery Helm as Florida's defensive back commits to have signed at that time of this story being published, as the Gators are rebuilding their depth across the defense.

You can welcome Mordecai McDaniel to Florida by shooting him a follow on Twitter here, and by checking out his film below.

