Top 2026 Linebacker Recruit Heavily Favored To Join the Gators
The Florida Gators are quickly becoming the trending favorites to land the top linebacker of the 2026 class.
On3 reports that Izayia Williams, ranked as the 2026 No. 1 linebacker recruit and No. 2 overall recruit in Florida, has a 95.5% chance of joining the Gators.
The Gators have followed Williams closely since he decommitted from Florida State last November, after holding a two-month verbal commitment with the Seminoles.
Talking with On3, Williams says he’s fond of suiting up in the orange-and-blue.
“Florida is an in-state school,” Williams said. “I’ve always been a fan since I was younger and they are on a great rebuild right now.”
The 6-foot-1, 215-pound linebacker has drawn offers from 37 schools, with the Gators sending an official offer last May.
Williams visited Gainesville on Jan. 25 and has a busy schedule in the Summer, including a re-visit to the Swamp on June 13, following a trip to Tuscaloosa on the 6th. He’ll then travel to Deion Sanders’ boys in Boulder on the 17th, before rounding out his venture with a second round in Tallahassee on the 20th.
On3 says that although many high-profile schools are clamoring for a chance to sign Williams, the Gators are currently leading the field in the quest for his signature.
On3 Director of Scouting Charles Power rings praise for the young stud.
“Williams is an elite athlete in the combine and track setting (11.05 100m as a sophomore) and plays up to his track speed. At over 6-foot-1, 215 pounds with plus length, Williams is a head hunter on defense, capable of running sideline-to-sideline and delivering bone-rattling hits,” Power said.
Florida has two hard commits from the 2026 class: four-star QB Will Griffin from Jesuit High School in Tampa and three-star safety Devin Jackson from The First Academy in Winter Garden.
As the Gators head into a highly anticipated Spring, it’ll be a positive sign to see Napier continue to build on the team’s recent recruiting momentum with the addition of Williams for 2026.