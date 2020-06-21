Two 2021 Florida Gators Commits Receive Elite 11 Finals Invites

Florida Gators football may not be going as planned this offseason, but it doesn't mean their 2021 commits won't be under the spotlight.

Announced yesterday, the Gators will have two 2021 commits slated to play in the annual Elite 11 final set to take place on June, 29th through July 1st. Four-Star quarterback and Loganville (Ga.) product, Carlos Del Rio will lead the way for the Gators and will be entering his senior season at Grayson high school this fall.

Officially a pro-style with dual-threat tendencies, he will attempt to make his name heard throughout the nation as he competes with some of the best quarterbacks in the country.

The Gators will also be represented by 2021 Gators baseball commit, Jay Allen. Allen is currently slated to play baseball at Florida, not football, however, he will show off his arm at the Elite 11 competition anyways. Allen and Del Rio both earned their stripes after participating at the Elite 11 regionals, gaining a "golden ticket" to the finals.

Allen is slated to be an outfielder for the Gators and recently showed off his power in the batting cage a few weeks ago.

A total of six five-star quarterbacks are set to participate, including Notre Dame commit Tyler Buchner, Michigan commit J.J. McCarthy, Ohio State commit Kyle McCord, undecided quarterback Caleb Williams, Washington commit Sam Huard and Florida rival, Georgia Bulldogs commit Brock Vandergriff.

In the past, the Elite 11 has seen incredible quarterbacks soar through the pipeline. According to their website, 12 of the past 13 that have won the Heisman Trophy attended either the Elite 11 regionals or Elite 11 finals. 15 of the top 20 NFL passers in 2019 attended either an Elite 11 regional or final.

For Gators football, all eyes will be on Del Rio who is slated to become Gators head coach Dan Mullen's newest "toy" at quarterback in 2021 and beyond, able to adapt perfectly to the Gators offense. If Del Rio is able to have a good showing in Tennessee, we could see his 247Composite ranking soar just prior to his final season in high school.

Sports Illustrated - AllGators will be in attendance for the event.