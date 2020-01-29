Where Florida Stands a Week Before National Signing Day

One week away from National Signing Day, and the Florida Gators are riding some momentum into what could be an eventful week.

Sports Illustrated All-American director John Garcia Jr. has broken down the top ten recruiting classes in the 2020 cycle with a week remaining until February 5th, and Florida has left a good impression with some room left to make a splash.

7. Florida Verbal Commitments: 24 Transfers: 6 Signed: 21 In-state prospects Leonard Manuel and Marc Britt have looked around but Britt is expected to remain in the class should UF have him. Manuel is signing on April 1 between Florida, Ole Miss, Baylor and Oregon. Top Targets Remaining: OL Sedrick Van Pran, RB Jahymr Gibbs, RB Ashaad Clayton, DB Avantae Williams, TE Dee Beckwith, DE Princely Umanmielen. Williams and Beckwith seem like safe-ish bets to be Gators within the next week while adding either of the two running backs on top of that would vault this UF class comfortably into the top five of the final rankings.

Landing Deland safety Avantae Williams (Deland, FL) is a priority for the Gators, and adding him to a group of Mordecai McDaniel and Rashad Torrence II would drastically change the outlook on the position after inconsistent showing from coach Ron English's group in 2019. Shortly following his official visit to Florida this past weekend, Williams canceled his OV to Georgia. The Bulldogs are now out of his recruitment, so it should be down to Florida and Miami.

Beckwith, who is being recruited by tight ends coach Larry Scott and wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales, projects as a pass-catching hybrid at 6-4, 215 lbs., who could play either position. He is being widely recruited across the SEC, but the feeling is that he is leaning Florida.

Though Manuel was an early recruit by Florida, committing last January, he has fallen a bit in rankings and pushed his decision back to April 1st. He remains committed at this point, but other schools are beginning to make a late push. Britt told SI All-American earlier in the month that he is still "all Gator".

Florida is in position to finish strong in the 2020 class. Will it go similarly to Florida's early signing day, entering the day with momentum to finish with no new commits to show for it? As of now, it doesn't seem that's the case.