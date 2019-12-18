The Florida Gators have added transfer wide receiver Jordan Pouncey, older brother of fellow 2020 signee Ethan, to their signing haul. The older Pouncey will join Florida as a graduate transfer, making him immediately eligible to play in 2020, per Florida's senior football writer Scott Carter.

Both Pouncey brothers committed to the Gators on December 1st.

In an offseason where Florida is set to lose four senior wide receivers, gaining immediately eligible receivers were a must for the Gators, and they aren't done looking for contributors. Pouncey joins Jaquavion Fraziars as wide receiver signings in Florida's 2020 haul.

Pouncey previously played at the University of Texas. He spent just over two years as a Longhorn, tallying a mere two receptions for 19 yards in that time frame. Florida should provide the Winter Park, FL. native with better opportunities, and a chance to play closer to home.

Standing at 6-2, 205 lbs., Pouncey is a vertical threat who plays with a lot of straight-line speed. Expect him to receive plenty of reps at X-WR for the Gators given these traits, and he could also be a special teams contributor in the return game.

You can welcome Jordan Pouncey to Florida by following him on Twitter here, and make sure to check out his high school film below.

