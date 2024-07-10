Report: Florida Gators Cancel Home-and-Home with Future Opponent
The Florida Gators’ home-and-home series against the University of California in 2026 and 2027 has been canceled, according to a report by Action Network’s Brett McMurphy.
Florida was previously scheduled to host the Golden Bears on Sept. 19, 2026, and Cal were scheduled to host the Gators on Sept. 4, 2027. Florida owns a 2-0 record over Cal with meetings in 1974 and 1980.
Cal has seemingly replaced its home-and-home against Florida with a four-game home-and-home series against former Pac-12 foe UCLA (2026-2029), McMurphy also reported.
Looking past the upcoming 2024 season, the Gators’ 2025 schedule is nearly finalized with 12 opponents. However, only five of those matchups have known dates. Its 2026 schedule has four games with dates filled.
In 2025, Florida’s conference schedule is made up of matchups at home against Mississippi State (TBA), Tennessee (TBA) and Texas (TBA). Additionally, the Gators’ road matchups are made up of games against Kentucky (TBA), LSU (TBA), Ole Miss (TBA) and Texas A&M (TBA).
The Gators will meet Georgia in Jacksonville (Fla.) on Nov. 1 and have non-conference games scheduled against USF (Sept. 6), at Miami (Sept. 20), Florida A&M (Oct. 11) and FSU (Nov. 29) in 2025.
Past 2025, the Gators have future home-and-home series against North Carolina State (2026 and 2032), Colorado (2028-2029), Arizona State (2028 and 2031) and Notre Dame (2031-2032). Florida has a one-off game at home against Campbell in 2026, as well.
Florida also previously scheduled a two-for-one home series against UCF, which begins this season in Gainesville on Oct. 5. The Gators will play in Orlando (Fla.) in 2030 before rematching with the Knights in The Swamp in 2033.