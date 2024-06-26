Ex-Gators Guard Could Hear Name Called in 2024 NBA Draft
Former Florida Gators point guard Zyon Pullin will have the chance to complete what every young hooper hopes for by hearing his name called in the NBA Draft on Wednesday or Thursday night.
With that possibility on the horizon, let’s take a look at his scouting report.
Pullin's one year with the Florida Gators was magnificent. He took to his floor general role very easily and provided the Gators with a steady presence from the beginning of the season to the final whistle against Colorado.
In 2023-24, Pullin averaged 15.5 points per game, 4.9 assists and 3.9 rebounds. Furthermore, he set Florida’s single-season record with a 3.77 assist-to-turnover ratio.
This was also the best ratio by an SEC player since 2000.
He knew when and where his teammates would be for open looks, and he provided his teammates those opportunities while limiting turnovers going the other way.
But he wasn’t just a passer. Pullin could also score with the best of the SEC.
He reached double figures in 23 straight games to start his career, which marked the longest streak to open a Gators career.
The 3-pointer wasn’t a big part of Pullin’s game. He only attempted 78 shots from behind the arc in 33 games. But he was efficient, making 44.9 percent from the 3-point line.
Pullin provides quality length and size on defense as well. Coming in at 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, he is bigger than most point guards.
These measurables allow him to maneuver and guide the opposing ball handler in whichever way he desires. It also gives him the ability to switch screens in certain scenarios and play bigger than the smaller guards would be able to.
But while Pullin was efficient from the 3-point line, he struggled on the inside. He heavily relied on a push floater when attacking the rim. Additionally, he shot mid-rangers most of the time.
This led to him having fewer attempts within the restricted area and a lower field-goal percentage at the rim. He also didn’t have a single dunk with the Gators.
But despite the negatives to his game, he still earned a spot on the first-team All-SEC list at the end of the season. He is also on the radar for multiple NBA teams in this year’s draft.
Pullin had two reported pre-draft workouts – one with the Indiana Pacers and the other with the Miami Heat. However, that doesn’t mean these are the only two. Many teams like to move in silence to make sure their targets aren’t taken ahead of them in the draft.
For the Pacers, Pullin went through a workout back in May and even did a 1-on-1 interview with the team.
The Heat hosted the point guard sometime in early June.
While there’s draft buzz around Pullin, it’s not a foregone conclusion that he will be drafted. According to some of the more notable draft prospect boards, he isn’t rated within the first 58 players (the number of picks in this year's draft).
On ESPN’s draft board, Pullin sits as the 82nd-best prospect in the draft. Moreover, on NBADraft.Net’s board, Pullin is ranked No. 85.
However, The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor considers Pullin a much better prospect. O’Connor has Pullin rated as the 52nd-best prospect in the class.
O’Connor called Pullin a reliable ball handler, a comfortable scorer off the dribble, a seasoned pick-and-roll shot creator and a strong-bodied defender.
If Pullin is to be drafted, it will likely be Thursday during the second round. The first round, which takes place on Wednesday, June 26, will be televised on ABC/ESPN at 7:30 PM. The second round will be televised on ESPN on Thursday, June 27 at 8:00 PM.