Swofford Press Conference: ACC Tournament Scheduled to Continue

Shawn Allen

ACC Commissioner, John Swofford addressed the media this morning amid speculation about cancellation of the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament.

Swofford stated that as of now, the tournament will be played. He stated that this can change as new facts come in.

He appeared to be as transparent as possible stating that they are making the best decision with the information they have, and that he doesn't exactly know what the right decision is, saying canceling the Tournament is a "foggy crystal ball in terms of what our country and the world is going to be dealing with."

He stated that they are going to play the games because it is his "belief" that's what the players would want.

And that each team and their medical staff are managing their players and staff to determine and treat symptoms.

Swofford was aware of the cancellations around the country, like the Ivy League Tournament and the NBA Season.

What's this all mean? It means the Tournament will continue until it doesn't. Reading between the lines- or rather looking at what other major sports organizations (let alone academies, businesses, et al) are doing, the ACC wants to wait until a confirmed case before not allowing any play.

That's certainly a choice. There was no discussion as to if there was an act of God clause in the ACC's venue and media contracts, nor what the threshold of what that kind of clause would require.

For the number one seed, Seminoles, not playing the tournament out would be disappointing. It could hinder them from earning a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament. However, Swofford said that this is bigger than basketball. "The most important thing right now is the well being of our citizens."

 Certainly with that priority, the ACC will make the appropriate decision.

