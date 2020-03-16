AllSeminoles
FSU AM: The Noles are Simulated into the Final Four, but Do They Make it Beyond?

Shawn Allen

Here's all the daily FSU News that is fit to click.

A big thank you from the FSU Hoops Squad. Wouldn't expect anything less from a team that earned the fan base's respect and showed all the love right back.

CBSSports has chosen Florida State as one of it's more impressive teams this year.

The Final Bracketology from CBSSports and ESPN have the Noles at a 2-seed.

This simulation (no, not the one we are living in) has the Noles in the Final Four.

FSU's Trent Forrest: Success On & Off the Court

The measure of a player isn't in raw statistics, but in how he'll be remembered.

Kent.Olsen

Shawn Allen

FSU AM: A 5-Star DT has the Noles in the his Top-5, Basketball was named National Champions

Victory Vaka has the Seminoles in his Top-5, The Florida Senate has named the basketball team National Champions, and Christian Ponder is looking for help to feed children with food insecurity

Shawn Allen

Updates on FSU's 2022 QB Commit & a WR Target

Good news from the recruiting trail.

David Visser

Blue-Chip California Defensive Tackle Has FSU in His Top 5

Trench monster part two?

David Visser

FSU AM: An OL Recruit Sneaked in a Visit before the Recruiting Ban-- & Should the 'Noles Be National Champs?

Mike Norvell found another offensive lineman before the ACC/NCAA stopped recruiting, and legislation to make Seminoles hoops national champions

Shawn Allen

FSU Basketball Getting Top-10 Odds to Win 2021 National Title

Waiting until next year stinks. But it could be worse.

David Visser

Kent.Olsen

ACC Basketball Tournament Canceled Because of Coronavirus, FSU named Conference Champ

Caution prevails.

David Visser

Shawn Allen

FSUAM: One Last Football Practice, Basketball "Wins" the ACC Tournament, Reactions from around the Athletic Department

In a whirlwind day of decision making and cancellation, it appears that collegiate sports are no longer competing in 2020.

Shawn Allen

The NCAA's Decision to Ban Fans from Tournament Due to Coronavirus: Effects on Host Cities, Games, & Some Perspective

Unpacking an unprecedented decision.

David Visser

Kent.Olsen

ACC Suspends All Sports, NCAA Tournament Canceled as Coronavirus Precautions

No surprise here.

David Visser