NCAA Athletes Missing Senior Seasons: No Victory or Defeat-- Just Loss

It's been almost six weeks since our world was flipped upside down, in the sports world via the mass cancellations of amateur and professional sports world-wide. We'll remember where we were when we learned of NBA players walking off the court or the NCAA's canceled seasons. It was surreal, from a fan's perspective, but as an athlete it had to be an absolute gut punch.

The nasty characteristic about trauma is that after the initial wave of pain, shock sets in as a protective mechanism. It takes time to understand and emotionally grasp the events that turned your life upside down. Losing a senior year to cancellation is not on par with losing a loved one or a national tragedy, but it is traumatic to the athlete.

We felt for seniors who lost their seasons. We posted about it on social media and highlighted groups of senior athletes across all high school and collegiate divisions. It was collective empathy.

Regarding the loss of the NCAA Men's Basketball Championship, most expressions of loss were focused on losing the opportunity at a title-- especially something like the NCAA Championship, in which opportunity is so evenly extended that even the players with the worst odds feels like they are just a few bounces from making a run.

That opportunity, that chance, has been lost as well. It's the loss of the daily connection with others through competition.

As a senior High Jumper on the FSU Track and Field Team back in 2006, I was expecting to have a great season. I had battled pretty severe anxiety in my first two years, turned the corner my junior year, and was one bar from the NCAA Finals.

As a team, we were stacked with future Olympians, National Champions, and All-Americans. The year felt special, and as it turned out, it was, yielding the first National Championship for the Men's Program.

Sometime in the mid Indoor Season, I started feeling a pain in the lower part of my jumping leg. I pressed on. By the beginning of Outdoor season, six weeks later, I began receiving regular treatment. By early April, I couldn't take off. I had three weeks to heal before the ACC Championships.

It was a drizzly, cool day in Winston-Salem, I took six jumps, clearing three bars, scratched three times and finished third for my best Conference finish. I also could barely walk. My career was over, despite the remaining six weeks to the NCAA Championships.

The worst part about ending my career was not the inability to try for a National Championship-- it was not going to the track everyday to compete.

Sensing this team was special, Associate Head Coach Harlis Meaders had laid the vision out for us weekly. "You don't show up to the meets expecting to be great. You have to be great everyday-- not perfect, but great in effort, attitude, and focus. The question is not, 'do I want to be great?' It's 'do I want to be great, today?'"

For the Senior Athletes who lost their spring seasons, they didn't just lose a chance to compete to be the top of their sport, they lost the opportunity to show up everyday at their facility and give their best.

NCAA athletics are amateur in name only. Even for non-revenue sports, despite the 20-hour a week limit, being an athlete is a professional endeavor that demands all the extra time an athlete has, be it for strength training, rehab, recovery, travel, or the length of the competition. Losing the chance to compete is losing the singular focus, and identity, to which so many athletes dedicated their previous three years.

One of my favorite aspects of Sport is that competition doesn't wait for an audience or a tournament. Competition is one person looking at her friend saying, "I'll race you to the end of the street." I'm reminded of the 2008 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament when tornadoes ripped through Atlanta, causing the tourney to be moved to Georgia Tech's facility sans fans. The competition continued whether anyone cared to watch or not. That's the difference between Sport and Art. If no one shows up for a play, it's a dress rehearsal.

College athletes compete because they love it, because they love what competition brings out in them, because somebody gave them money for books or let them into school. Yet, the competition grows into a being and a community.

For a brief time, usually larger than any other moment in life, college athletes have the opportunity to push themselves farther physically, emotionally, mentally, and socially than they ever expected. It is one of the beautiful outcomes of tying academics and athletics under one system-- the formation of young people.

Only one team gets to hoist the trophy at the end of the season. Every team gets to go through the journey.