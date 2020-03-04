FSU AM: Game Night for Men's Hoops with the ACC Crown on the Line and Football Picks Up a Commit

Basketball

The Seminoles take on Notre Dame tonight at 9:00 PM in South Bend. You can catch it on ESPN2.

Men's Hoops clocks in at No. 8 in the ESPN Power Rankings. That's one up from their previous spot at No. 9, despite the loss to Clemson. "There is no room for error," says Jeff Borzello.

Meanwhile, the Noles rank No. 7 in the AP.

Football

Just after losing a DB commit on Tuesday, Norvell and the Noles (it's a band name he's working on) landed a commit in Travis Hunter, a DB classified as an athlete, out of Suwanee, GA. To read more about Hunter and his potential impact on the football team, read David Visser's write up here.

Meanwhile, Norvell and the Noles offered 2022 WR Cameron Miller out of Memphis. He may be familiar to you because he was offered by Norvell and the Tigers (his previous band) back when he led Memphis to a 12-1 season (Norvell didn't coach the Tigers in their Cotton Bowl loss) and CUSA title.

Baseball

The Meat Sweats blew a two run lead in the 7th to the undefeated Mercer Bears. The FSU battled back in the bottom of the 8th tying up the ball game. It went to 11, and Tyler Martin made the gaming winning hit.

Golf

Men's Golf finished T-7 in a 15 team field in Cabo. But Senior Jamie Li placed T-4 with three rounds of 71-66-71. Meanwhile Senior John Pak won the ACC Golfer of the Month for February. Pak won two tournaments last month- The Mobile Sports Authority Intercollegiate by six shots, and the Seminole Intercollegiate by 5.

Tennis

Women's Tennis dropped to No. 4 after a heart breaker to tOSU.