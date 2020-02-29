AllSeminoles
FSU AM: Basketball a 1-seed? Football Offers Legacies. Track and Field Leads ACC's.

Shawn Allen

Here's all the FSU News that's fit to click.

Basketball

Could the Noles lock up a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament? CBS Sports seems to think it's possible.

Hamilton has made a career at FSU out of developing good players, but not necessarily blue chippers. It's always really great when one of his cornerstone pieces finds a spot in the league- or one of their farm squads.

Men's Hoops travels to Clemson tomorrow for a 2:00 tip. It could be a sleep Saturday afternoon trap game. It could also be another example of why this team deserves to be a one seed. But who knows who'll see it? It's on the ACCN.

Football

Norvell has struck all the right notes, from vision to organization to expectation to staff. Now he's including FSU legacy recruits. Check out David Visser's take on the two offers to Marvin Jones Jr and Jake Johnson.

Here's Saturday Motivation for you.

Baseball

Guess who won the first game of the non-conference Spring Tournament? That's right, the Meat Sweats! And it was a one hitter.

FSU hosts alphabetically superior FAU today at 2:00PM.

Golf

The Women's Team is hosting the most unique tournament in the NCAA this weekend in Panama City. Four teams are invited, plus the Noles. Then those teams invite a team they want to partner with. Five pairs of teams compete against each other in a series of matches over Saturday and Sunday.

Track and Field

The Men's Team got after it on the first day of Field events and the running prelims. With seven of 17 events scored, the Noles are in front with 47 points, one point over UVA.

They fared better than expected owning the podium in the Long Jump, 4th in both the HJ and PV, and 5th in the Heptathlon. They qualified four in the 60m Hurdles, two in the 60m, two in the 200m, two in the 400m, one in the 800m, and one in the mile.

You can follow live here starting at Noon. 

