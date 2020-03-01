FSU AM: Hoops and Baseball Lose a Close One, Track and Field Wins the ACC

Basketball

The Noles dropped a heart breaker to Clemson on Saturday afternoon. It was littered with mistakes and sloppiness... from both the team and the refs.

In a peak behind the All Seminoles Slack, it was decided that no one reason caused the loss but a plurality of influences. Ie. 61% from the free throw line, outscored 40-24 in the paint, six picky (if not down right odd) charges.

Dwayne Bacon set the nets on fire in the G-League going 29 points with five 3-pointers, nine boards, and five assists.

Football

Norvell takes his off season campaign to South Florida where a group of high school football coaches have been meeting to determine which college programs are best for their players to attend. It has been organized by Luther Campbell. In a since deleted tweet, Campbell said they had a "Great Conversation" and "look forward to getting to know you [Norvell] and working with you."

On the other side of the NCAA career, Stanford Samuels III, finished his NFL Combine testing Sunday between 2:00-7:00 PM. For updates, follow along here.

Baseball

The Noles split a double header today between FAU and Texas Tech. In both games, the FSU had their hitting shoes on with 27 hits between the two. Despite 13 hits against TT, they Seminoles lost in extra innings.

Track and Field

The Men's Track and Field Team won the program's 13th ACC Indoor Championship. Going into the day, the team was up only one point following Friday's field events and running prelims. They ended with 140 points, winning by 31 points. It's a pile more of points than predicted with the heat sheet seeding.

They swept the 60mH, placed 2nd-3rd in shot put, 3rd in the mile, 2nd and 7th in the 400m, 3rd and 7th in the 60m, 2nd and 5th in the 200m, and 3rd in the Triple Jump. Final results are here.