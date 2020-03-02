AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

FSU AM: Seminole Hoops in the Latest Bracketology & Former Football Players in the Pros

Shawn Allen

Here's all the FSU News that's fit to click.

Basketball

Duke lost, giving FSU Men's Hoops the upper hand in the ACC Regular Season. Check out our ACC Tournament Seed Projections for the latest.

In Joe Lunardi's most recent Braketology, the Seminoles are a 2-seed in the South Region. The first two games would be played in Tampa.

Check your Monday Rooting Guide to see what the best outcomes are for Noles Basketball.

Football

How good is Scary Terry? There is only one player to average more catches per game in FSU Football history. Find out who that is in David Visser's preview on Tamorian Terry.

How did Cam Akers and Stanford Samuels III do at the NFL Combine this past weekend? Good and eehhhh.

Former FSU Running Back, Jacques Patrick, scored an emotional first professional touchdown yesterday in an XFL game between the Tampa Bay Vipers and DC Defenders.

In a related story Bob Stoops is still the Dallas Renegades Head Coach and not the Head Coach at Florida State, despite any persistent rumors you might be hearing.

Baseball

What a beautiful day in Tallahassee for baseball... and to drop the last two of the Spring Mini Tournament to Texas Tech. The Red Raiders are the No. 2 team in the land according to Baseball America. It was a good fight early in the season. The Fighting Meats hit the ball well for most of the weekend but fell one run short in each game.

Women's Tennis

This one hurt. The No. 2 team in the land dropped an absolute heart breaker to the No. 5 Ohio State University at the College Match Up in Lake Nona, FL. It all came down to a final game, both teams knotted at 3-3 with the final match at 1-1 (plus a tie break!). Sasha Hill came back from 5-2 to tie it 5-5, then lost 7-5. Disappointed!

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Notre Dame Hosts No. 8 Florida State Hoops: Preview, How to Watch, Vegas Odds

How does Notre Dame Basketball match up against Florida State? Here is a game preview including how to watch, vegas odds, and specific matchups.

Mitch Schmidt

FSU AM: Game Night for Men's Hoops with the ACC Crown on the Line and Football Picks Up a Commit

Men's BBall tries to hold onto the ACC Regular Season title, Football lands a new DB, and Baseball ekes out a midweek game against undefeated Mercer.

Shawn Allen

FSU Football Loses 2021 Running Back Commitment

An in-state decommitment from the 'Noles.

David Visser

No. 7 FSU Basketball Rooting Guide: Wednesday, March 4

Some teams are still looking to get over the hump on the final Wednesday of the regular season.

David Visser

Mike Norvell Offers Memphis Receiver-- Again

The Seminoles are reviving some connections on the recruiting trail.

David Visser

2022 Defensive Back Commits to FSU Football Over Other Impressive Offers

Norvell lands a new 'Nole.

David Visser

Blue-Chip Linebacker Decommits from FSU Football

A sought-after defender parts ways with the 'Noles.

David Visser

by

John Garcia Jr

FSU AM: Men's BBall Stays in the Top 10 and Unexpected Baseball Action

Basketball is having themselves a season- Coach Ham is on podcasts, former coaches and players are getting all sorts of love, and a 2-seed in Bracketology.

Shawn Allen

No. 7 FSU Basketball Rooting Guide: Tuesday, March 3

Down the stretch we come.

David Visser

Florida State Football Offers Pair of 2021 DBs

Targeting a top-10 talent.

David Visser