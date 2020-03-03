AllSeminoles
FSU AM: Men's BBall Stays in the Top 10 and Unexpected Baseball Action

Shawn Allen

Coach Ham joined the National Association of Basketball Coaches podcast this week. In other news, Coach Ham is a bad ass and deserves all the accolades [editor's note: This is a news outlet and Shawn likes to inject his opinion, but he is also not wrong].

The Noles dropped to No. 7 in the AP, only one spot from the previous poll. Teams are separating into tiers, but FSU might still move up to the top four if they finish strong. They're still a 2-seed in Bracketology.

Oh Christ! That's not a religious slur, it's Christ Koumadje posterizing some G-League slappy. 

Former first assistant (and rumored heir apparent to Ham), Dennis Gates, was named the Horizon League's Coach of the Year. This video is of the moment he found out, and it's awesome.

Some unexpected action at the Dick tonight!

The Men's Team is fourth at the Cabo Collegiate right now. Yup, you read that right, they're in Cabo, and you're not. They're also playing golf. Just the Tuesday morning reality check you need. Jamie Li and John Pak lead the team with scores of 5-under and 2-under, respectively.

