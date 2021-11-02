2021-22 Schedule Preview: December

Welcome to Part 2 of our FSU Schedule Preview, this time moving onto the month of December. If you missed the November preview, it will be linked HERE. As a short summary, I have FSU at 6-1 heading into the start of December. Only 6 games this month with the Christmas break and another week off between the first two games this month. We also get our first two ACC games of the season this month.

Let’s get into December.

Vs. Syracuse

Saturday, Dec 4, 4pm, ACC Network

Florida State will open conference play with a home tilt against Syracuse, who possesses a different challenge than normal. They’ll have a lot of bucket getters instead of their usual long, athletic forwards for their infamous 2-3 zone. Buddy and Jimmy Boeheim will give FSU’s wings a tough test.

The ‘Noles have enough shooters in their own right to break a 2-3 zone, and should be able to out-athlete the Orange for most of the game, and go over the top for a few lobs. If this game was later in the conference schedule, FSU likely wins this handily. Instead, this will likely be a close contest, but I’ll still take FSU. This game is to tie the ACC record for most consecutive home wins.

WIN

Vs. South Carolina

Sunday, Dec 12, 12pm, ESPN2

This is technically a neutral site game, even though Rock Hill, SC is just 45 minutes from South Carolina’s campus. It’s essentially a road game for FSU (KenPom even lists it as a semi-home game for USCe). South Carolina isn’t very good. In ACC terms, they’re a faster paced Miami, given how injured both teams were last season, and the Gamecocks finished just 6-15 a year ago. USCe finished 3rd in tempo, giving FSU a unique defensive matchup.

I don’t expect South Carolina’s defense to be as bad as it was last season, but they did also lose 4 key players to the transfer portal, while not replacing them with anyone terribly impactful. It may take some time for Frank Martin to get this team back to a .500 level team, but luckily this game is early in the season.

This one could be a high scoring affair, but FSU should win by double digits.

WIN

Vs. Lipscomb

Wednesday, Dec 15, 9pm, ACC Network

Who/What is a Lipscomb, you may ask? Located in Nashville, they play in the same conference as North Florida, and were really successful in that conference up until Head Coach Casey Alexander took the Belmont job a few seasons ago. Since then, Lipscomb has just been mediocre, finishing just above .500 last season.

They get two of their top three scorers back from last season, and have an extremely disciplined defense, allowing the third fewest free throw attempts per game last season. It’s another slow paced team, but one that FSU should have few issues with.

WIN

Vs. UCF

Saturday, Dec 18, 330pm, Fox Sports South

REVENGE GAME (sobs)

I can’t believe this is a revenge game. UCF had the game of their life last season making everything they were throwing at the basket, while FSU just couldn’t do anything to slow the Knights’ offense down. It was a 1 in 100 game. This should be one of the other 99.

UCF will be a good team this year. They return their entire roster from last season, while adding Cheick Mbacke Diong from UNLV, an extremely talented defensive big that FSU kicked the tires on this offseason. This will likely be a mid-70s scoring game from both teams. I just expect FSU to use last year’s loss to really motivate them and get the win

WIN

Vs. North Florida

Tuesday, Dec 21, 7pm, Fox

The Ospreys may be the lowest rated KenPom team FSU plays this season, but they are not one to sleep on. The Birds of Trey will light it up from 3 if given the chance. This team was 20th nationally in 3PAs per game, and 54th in 3PT%. The game before Christmas break can always be dangerous, but hopefully, FSU takes care of business early, can put the backups in, and get a little bit of time off.

Jose Placer and Carter Hendrickson will have to be kept in check, but I trust FSU’s athletes to keep their scorers from going off.

WIN

@ Boston College

Wednesday, Dec 29, 5pm, ESPNU

Boston College is arguably the worst team on the schedule. In the first year of head coach Earl Grant, expect a really slow and methodical offense, driven by point guard Brevin Galloway, who followed Coach Grant over from Charleston. Having that experience will help somewhat, but this team is just devoid of any talent.

Not much else to say here, this should be a win, as long as Florida State doesn’t sleepwalk like they did to start the 2019 conference season.

WIN

Projected Record Through December: 12-1

Syracuse is your only true tough game here. UCF may be a little bumpy, but I still like FSU. I wish this was the November slate, so the ‘Noles could play your typical warmups before heading into a tough Purdue game, but it is what it is. You’ll see the January article soon.