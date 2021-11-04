2021-22 Schedule Preview: February

Even if I have FSU with as good of a record as I currently have them, it’s no easy task. A lot of the teams that people haven’t heard of or don’t know much about are sneaky good. The beginning of the conference schedule is certainly manageable, but now FSU gets to February, where it is absolutely daunting. For as good of a team as we all think Florida State is, you’re almost happy leaving this month at 3-4.

Let’s get into this month.

@ Clemson

Wednesday, Feb 2, 7pm, ACC Network

I’m a little higher on this Clemson team than most of the media apparently. I don’t think they’ll be good, but they’re no slouch. They got two legitimate scorers from the transfer portal in Naz Bohannon and David Collins. Games at Clemson always get weird for Florida State, with FSU being 1-3 in their last 4 in Clemson. Last year’s game, FSU only scored 15 points in the final 10 minutes after the game was tied, and Clemson scored 25. The year before, Al-Amir Dawes hit a game winner against one of the greatest teams in FSU history.

As much as I would like this one to be a win, weird things are bound to happen, and I need another loss somewhere to get to the record I want to get to. It was either this or the home game against Duke, and I don’t predict FSU to lose games at home.

LOSS

Vs. Wake Forest

Saturday, Feb 5, 12pm, FOX

Wake Forest didn’t worry me a month ago on the road, and it’ll be even less so here. Florida State has won 8 straight at home against Wake Forest by an average of 12.8 PPG, so there’s an establishment of dominance here that I expect Florida State to continue.

WIN

Vs. Pittsburgh

Wednesday, Feb 9, 9pm, ACC Network

As tough as Pitt plays FSU when in Pitt, it’s a completely different matchup in Tallahassee. In the last 5 seasons, Pitt has only played in Tallahassee twice and has lost by 13 and 15 points. And they had better teams in those trips to FSU. This Panthers team projects to be pretty bad, so we’ll see if that changes by early February.

WIN

@ North Carolina

Saturday, Feb 12, 2pm, ESPN

Shoutout the ACC for this awesome stretch: at UNC, Clemson, at Duke, at Virginia. Goodness.

The jury is still out on UNC, at least for me. They’re under first year head coach Hubert Davis, but are incredibly talented. I generally don’t trust first year head coaches, even one like Davis who has been at UNC as an assistant since 2012. Caleb Love needs to be more efficient as a player, though I think a team with Florida State’s length will continue to give him issues.

The biggest problem… FSU is just 1-13 in the Dean Dome since 2001. They should’ve won last season, but the offense disappeared in the second half and Walker Kessler had the game of his life, but he’s no longer in Chapel Hill.

In the end, it’s at UNC, hard to pick FSU to win here as we stand in November.

LOSS

Vs. Clemson

Tuesday, Feb 15, 7pm, FOX

Even if I like Clemson more than most, I don’t think they have the talent to beat Florida State in Tallahassee. FSU gets a much needed win here in a brutal stretch.

WIN

@ Duke

Saturday, Feb 19, 6pm, ESPN

This game could have serious ACC standings implications. Both teams project to be really, really good. Late in the season, both will be desperate for a quality win.

Much like playing at UNC though, FSU is just 2-13 since 2000 playing at Cameron Indoor. It’s a really tough place to win, and while FSU has talent, it’ll be a dogfight in this game.

LOSS

@ Virginia

Saturday, Feb 26, TBA, ESPN

I don’t think Virginia is that good. That being said, Tony Bennett will have this team playing great defense, and likely playing their best ball as we get into late February. If FSU can make their outside shots, they’ll have a great chance in this, and I think Florida State has much better ball handling to drive into those tough gaps of Virginia’s pack line defense. They’ll also have a week to prepare for this game.

That being said, FSU is 1-5 in their last 6 games at Virginia, with the lone win being the Dwayne Bacon game winner. This one is legitimately 50/50 for me. My heart tells me “win”, gut tells me “loss”, at least until we get closer to the game. And for FSU to get to the record I think they’ll get to…

LOSS

Projected Record at End of February: 23-6

There’s a lot of tough road games this month where Florida State doesn’t exactly have great history. I think you’re thrilled if you close those last 4 games of the month at 2-2. Just two more games left in March, but I’ll throw in a little something else as well.