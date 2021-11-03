2021-22 Schedule Preview: January

Welcome to part three of our schedule preview, this time onto the month of January. 9 games this month and no break longer than three days means this is an absolute grind from start to finish. 5 of the games will be on the road too after only having to leave the Sunshine State twice through the first 13 games.

Onto January.

@ NC State

Saturday, Jan 1, 4pm, ACC Network

NC State doesn’t have anything that excites me or worries me. Coach Keatts is a solid coach, but he’ll have his work cut out for him this season. Cam Hayes is going to have to MASSIVELY improve this season for them to be a consistent threat in this league.

While the Wolfpack have one of the league’s best shot blockers in Manny Bates, he also just chases blocks. If FSU plays smart basketball and makes extra passes, they should still be able to get their looks at the rim.

WIN

@ Wake Forest

Wednesday, Jan 4, 7pm, FOX

Wake Forest isn’t good yet. And Florida State already knows how to play against their newest big Dallas Walton, who played for Colorado last season (FSU played the Buffaloes in the Round of 32). I’ll keep this one brief, I just don’t think there’s enough talent on the Demon Deacons roster for them to beat a team like Florida State.

WIN

Vs. Louisville

Saturday, Jan 8, 8pm, ESPN2

This game will be to take a hold of the ACC Record for most consecutive home conference wins if FSU beats Syracuse in early December. Chris Mack is just 1-6 against Florida State as a head coach, and that one win came while he was at Xavier, not at Louisville. The Cardinals have a lot of talent, and should have plenty of guys that can get buckets, but I’m not sure how they’ll do against a heavy pressure team like Florida State.

The ‘Noles should be familiar with El Ellis, who transfers to Louisville from Tallahassee Community College, and UL doesn’t really have any terrifying paint presence to deter FSU from getting to the rim. Give me the ‘Noles once again.

WIN

Vs. Miami

Tuesday, Jan 11, 8pm, ACC Network

The Hurricanes are also not good. They were decimated by injuries last season and by transfers in the offseason. Isaiah Wong is legit, but as long as you can contain him, no one else on the roster should scare you. Their bigs are arguably the worst FSU will play all season. The bottom 1/4th of the ACC is just rough, and Miami is a part of that.

Coach Hamilton may say an ACC blowout is 3 or 4 points, but I expect this one to be in the double digits.

WIN

@ Syracuse

Saturday, Jan 15, TBA, ESPN2

FSU will have already seen Syracuse, but with Duke coming to Tallahassee the next Tuesday, and having to travel to what should be a very cold Upper New York, this game can easily be a loss. I still think Florida State’s athletes may give the Boeheim’s headaches, but in this case, the Orange get the W.

LOSS

Vs. Duke

Tuesday, Jan 18, 9pm, ESPN

So when the ACC Network announced the schedules, this was originally Monday, January 17th. Both Duke and FSU have it listed as Tuesday on their website, so we’re going with that. I actually prefer it that way, that Syracuse to FSU flight is no joke, then to just turn around and play again Monday would’ve been pretty rough.

This game is going to be a blast. The last time Duke played in Tallahassee, Cam Reddish hit a game-winner in what was his best college game ever, and that was the last time Florida State lost a home conference game. This one will be a dogfight. Paolo Banchero presents an interesting matchup, while Caleb Mills doesn’t have anyone that can really check him.

It’s Coach K’s last visit to Tallahassee, hopefully, it won’t be so enjoyable for him.

WIN

@ Miami

Saturday, Jan 22, 2pm, ESPN

Nothing is going to change in a week and a half with Miami having the worst set of bigs in the conference. And Miami’s arena isn’t necessarily something to fear.

WIN

@ Georgia Tech

Wednesday, Jan 26, 9pm, ACC Network

I think FSU wants this one back. Georgia Tech loses two of their best players in the last decade who really were their whole identity. Jose Alvarado and Moses Wright brought the energy, the hustle, the defense, and the versatility to give a lot of teams fits. They do have some pieces I like, including Dallan Coleman, but they didn’t really do anything to replace the Moses Wright sized hole; Rodney Howard surely isn’t the answer.

Wright and Alvarado’s versatility made their tricky 1-3-1 fade into a 2-3 zone work magic. Can anyone step up for that this season and give FSU issues? We’ll see. But Florida State will absolutely want to make up for last season’s disappointment in the ACC Title Game.

WIN

Vs. Virginia Tech

Saturday, Jan 29, 3pm, ABC

I’m still of the opinion Virginia Tech is a little bit of fool’s gold. They have some talent, including Keve Aluma, who could very well be in ACC Player of the Year conversations, but they lost a lot of depth from last year’s team. They’ll have shooting, and they’ll have a lot of defensive versatility, but do they have the overall talent to go on the road and beat a talented FSU squad?

Doubtful.

WIN

Projected Record by End of January: 20-2

20-2 may seem ambitious, but the ACC schedule to start isn’t too terribly difficult, and 3 of your 4 toughest games are at home; the teams FSU has to play on the road in this month I have projected to finish 6th, 10th, 11th, 12th, and 13th. It’s a good opportunity to gain some road confidence for a young team. February is a completely different story, which we will get to tomorrow.