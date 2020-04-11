7-Foot Prospect Quick to Commit to FSU Basketball

Quincy Ballard can really move, showing impressive quicks for a seven-footer. And he didn't waste any time in making his collegiate decision, ultimately committing to Florida State just recently.

It was just a week ago when the offers started coming in for Ballard (7'0, 246). UNC-Asheville and Missouri State offers were followed by one from the Seminoles. That FSU offer served to put Ballard on the map, as other major programs followed suit. Cincinnati offered on Sunday, as did NC State and Maryland on Tuesday and Syracuse on Wednesday.

Ballard progressed through his options as rapidly as they came in. On Thursday, he named a top five of the 'Noles, Bearcats, Wolfpack, Terrapins, and Orange. Yesterday, he trimmed NCSU from the list, and as the clock struck midnight to turn the calendar to today, he announced a final three of FSU, UMD, and 'Cuse.

And then Ballard chose Florida State this afternoon. This is a nice recruiting win for the Seminoles, since Ballard is from Syracuse and played his high school ball at Quality Education Academy in North Carolina, so the 'Noles beat out an in-state ACC team for his pledge as well.

As I discussed when Ballard was first offered, he'll now head south to Tallahassee to work with Leonard Hamilton and Stan Jones, hoping to be one of the many seven-footers that the pair have developed over the years.

Ballard isn't ranked yet, but he joins five-star Scottie Barnes and three-star Sardaar Calhoun, who've already signed, in FSU's 2021 recruiting class.