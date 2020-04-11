AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

7-Foot Prospect Quick to Commit to FSU Basketball

David Visser

Quincy Ballard can really move, showing impressive quicks for a seven-footer. And he didn't waste any time in making his collegiate decision, ultimately committing to Florida State just recently. 

It was just a week ago when the offers started coming in for Ballard (7'0, 246). UNC-Asheville and Missouri State offers were followed by one from the Seminoles. That FSU offer served to put Ballard on the map, as other major programs followed suit. Cincinnati offered on Sunday, as did NC State and Maryland on Tuesday and Syracuse on Wednesday.

Ballard progressed through his options as rapidly as they came in. On Thursday, he named a top five of the 'Noles, Bearcats, Wolfpack, Terrapins, and Orange. Yesterday, he trimmed NCSU from the list, and as the clock struck midnight to turn the calendar to today, he announced a final three of FSU, UMD, and 'Cuse. 

And then Ballard chose Florida State this afternoon. This is a nice recruiting win for the Seminoles, since Ballard is from Syracuse and played his high school ball at Quality Education Academy in North Carolina, so the 'Noles beat out an in-state ACC team for his pledge as well.

As I discussed when Ballard was first offered, he'll now head south to Tallahassee to work with Leonard Hamilton and Stan Jones, hoping to be one of the many seven-footers that the pair have developed over the years. 

Ballard isn't ranked yet, but he joins five-star Scottie Barnes and three-star Sardaar Calhoun, who've already signed, in FSU's 2021 recruiting class. 

Comments (1)
David Visser
David Visser

Editor

Gotta love covering a recruitment that goes as quickly and cleanly as this one.

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

FSU AM: FSU's in ESPN's Top 10 and Coach Hamilton Featured on Championship Webinar

Here's a look at your FSU daily news.

Chloe Cutchen

FSU Football Player on Battling, Surviving Coronavirus

A huge win for a Seminole and his family.

David Visser

Ranking the Top 5 FSU Golfers of All Time

Following the collegiate model, here are five all-time Seminole golfers (plus a few more).

Shawn Allen

by

David Visser

FSU's Top Road Victories: Florida, 1993

That's gotta hurt.

Shawn Allen

FSU AM: Coach Haggins' Positive Impact, Recruiting Offers, & FSU Hoops' Season Successes

Here's a look at your daily FSU news.

Chloe Cutchen

Florida State Basketball: What Was, & What's Next

The Seminoles have a lot to replace to stay competitive on a national level.

Kent.Olsen

Florida State: Top 5 of Sports Illustrated's DBU Rankings

Do you agree with where the 'Noles ended up?

Mike Settle

by

David Visser

FSU AM: Coach Norvell Live Q&A, 850 Heroes, and More Football Offers

Here's a look at your daily Florida State news.

Chloe Cutchen

FSU Basketball in Sports Illustrated's Way-Too-Early 2020-2021 Top 25

And a top-three ACC ranking.

David Visser

Former Baylor Defensive End Transferring to Florida State

The Seminoles land a legacy.

David Visser

by

David Visser