The Florida State basketball team has exceeded all expectations for this season by sitting at first place in the ACC standings with one game left to play in the regular season. The Seminoles reward for an excellent season? An emotional Senior Day against the fourth best college basketball team from the city of Boston: BC.

The 'Noles will clinch the 1-seed in the ACC tournament with a win over BC, and coach Leonard Hamilton will be looking to give sensational senior point guard Trent Forrest rest in an anticlimactic showdown against the lowly Eagles in this lopsided matchup. Senior center Dominik Olejniczak will also celebrate Senior Day with Forrest, so if you're attending the game make sure you get to your seat in the Tucker Center by 4:15 to be in time for the ceremony.

While Florida State will be playing in front of a sold out crowd to cap off a tremendous season, it's harder to see the motivation for Boston College. The Eagles are in the midst of their third 4-game losing streak of the season.They have no postseason hopes at this point beyond a miracle run all the way through the ACC tournament.

It's mathematically impossible for them to finish last in the ACC, so there's no embarrassment factor. It would be surprising to see BC head coach Jim Christian retained past this season, even with a victory over Florida State, and considering their apathetic athletic department. To add injury to insult, they have struggled with injury issues this year.

Eagles on Offense

Unfortunately for BC fans, the Eagles are hapless on offense. And I didn't consult my dictionary for no reason. They are terrible at shooting (twos, threes, and FTs), turn the ball over often, can't grab their own misses, and don't get to the line.

They only have two players with an offensive efficiency of 100 or greater-- a pretty low bar to clear. Only one player on Florida State's roster doesn't. One of those BC players was out for their last game, against Syracuse. BC is the second-least efficient ACC team, offensively. They can thank UVA from keeping them out of the cellar.

Fun fact: Boston College only has 43 dunks on the season so far. This would rank them third place on the 2019 FSU team, behind Christ Koumadje with 78 and Mfiondu Kabengele with 44. They narrowly edge out Terance Mann, who had 41.

Eagles on Defense

Boston College pairs the second worst ACC offense with the third worst ACC defense. Over the course of the season, this corresponds to a rating of "slightly above average" in the universe of all D1 basketball teams. They let opponents take good shots and don't grab too many rebounds. The one thing they're good at is forcing turnovers, specifically steals.

Eagles to Watch

The Boston College Bench. Senior center Nik Popovic, Sophomore power forward Jairus Hamilton, and Senior wing Jared Hamilton were all out for their previous game against Syracuse and as of this writing their status is still up in the air. At 6' 11", Popovic is their only true big. Steffon Mitchell hoards more boards, but at 6' 8" will have a tough time against FSU's size if he is their biggest player.

Junior Steffon Mitchell has been BC's best player this season. He fills up the stat sheet, leading the team in offensive efficiency, both rebounding rates, steals, free throw rate, and block percentage. He's second in the conference in conference-only steal rate (behind Forrest). The only knock on him is that he doesn't shoot very many shots. Expect him to play nearly the entire game.

Freshman Jay Heath has been a beacon of hope for Eagles' fans this season. He's a great shooter and not afraid to show it, throwing up 161 threes and making 37% of them.

Vegas: FSU -16, 141o/u

How to Watch: 4:30 pm, ACCNX

Prediction: This is Florida State's easiest game since December, and it's made major strides as a team since then-- expect them to show it. FSU should give Seminoles fans a poignant farewell in Tallahassee for the season and put on a show before their sendoff to Greensboro for the ACC Tournament and Tampa for the NCAA Tournament. If Boston College's key players don't play, this game could get ugly early on.

I'm taking FSU, 87-59.