ACC Officially Cancels All Sports Through End of 2019-2020 Academic Year, Provides Refund Information

David Visser

Unfortunately, this is no surprise-- not is it unwarranted. Less than a week after suspending all sports due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Atlantic Coast Conference has taken the next step, canceling athletic competition entirely through the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year. 

Here's the ACC's release, along with refund info.:

Following further consultation with the league’s member institutions, and after previously suspending all athletic activities indefinitely, the ACC has made the decision to cancel all athletic related activities including all competition and practice through the end of the 2019-20 academic year. The unanimous decision was made to mitigate the further spread of COVID-19. Each institution will continue to work in accordance with its respective university and state policies related to its individual campus decisions.

“Our top priority remains the health and safety of our student-athletes as well as our fans, communities and the overall well-being of others during these uncharted times,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford. “We are particularly disappointed for our student-athletes and will continue to work with our membership to assess what is appropriate in the future.”

Men’s Basketball Tournament
All refund requests for the 2020 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament should be directed to the point of purchase. For fans who purchased through ACC schools, contact the respective school ticket office directly. For purchases via secondary ticket market providers, please contact those vendors directly.

Baseball
All refund requests for the 2020 ACC Baseball Championship should be submitted to knights@charlotteknights.com.

Softball
All refund requests for the 2020 ACC Softball Championship, please contact the Louisville ticket office.

