Duke's Loss is FSU's Gain: ACC Tournament Seeding Projections

Earlier this week, we explained the importance of FSU earning the top seed in the ACC Tournament. Since then, FSU beat Pittsburgh at home, Louisville beat Syracuse at home, and, surprisingly, Duke was taken down by NC State on the road.

Barttorvik's projections only had NC State at a 25% chance to win, so this will significantly change our numbers. To compound this, their extreme 20-point margin of victory knocked Duke's metrics down, lowering the rest of their projections.

To recap the earlier post, Duke had a projected 80% chance at the top seed, Louisville was at 15%, and Florida State was hanging on at 5%. Now, let's update the game probabilities and see where the dominoes fall.

Updated Game Probabilities - Probability listed is for the home team to win the game

Overall, Duke's numbers fell a few percentage points for each game while Louisville's and FSU's remained relatively stable. Here's how those projections play out over the rest of the season in 100,000 simulations:

Projected ACC win totals over 100000 simulations. Darker colors indicate more likely probabilities.

Duke's loss really compacts the graph here by taking 18 ACC wins off the table. Duke still appears to be the overwhelming favorites, but Louisville and FSU are now within an order of magnitude for likelihood of top-end results. Duke's chances to own the top spot at the end of the season fell from 80% to 52%, Louisville's chances more than doubled up to 34% from 15%, while FSU's odds nearly tripled to 14% from 5%.

Now, let's again assume an FSU victory over Louisville, as that is by far the most impactful game left on the three teams' schedules. Here's the cumulative ACC win chart.

Assuming an FSU win over Louisville, projected ACC win totals over 100000 simulations.

In this scenario, Duke steals 7% from UL to go up to 59% while FSU steals 13% to elevate to 27%. This leaves Louisville with only 14%.

Finally, let's don the good ol' Garnet and Gold Shades again and tell the statistics how we truly feel by giving FSU a boost and demoting Duke and Louisville:

Garnet and Gold Game Probabilities

Garnet and Gold projected win totals

Now we're cooking with gas! FSU, Louisville, and Duke in this scenario all have about equal chances for the regular season title at 32%, 30%, and 38% respectively. Here's a handy table to view all the results at once, as well as how they've changed since the previous post.

Duke Louisville FSU Standard Barttorvik Probabilities 80% 15% 5% FSU Win over Louisville 88% 4% 8% G&G Glasses 75% 12% 13%