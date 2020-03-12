ACC Suspends All Sports, NCAA Tournament Canceled as Coronavirus Precautions

After the NCAA announced that fans would be banned from attending March Madness yesterday and then conference tournaments across the country were canceled today as a reaction to coronavirus, this was just a matter of time. Following suit, the ACC responded by shutting down all sporting events, including practices and recruiting.

From the ACC:

“The Atlantic Coast Conference has suspended all athletic related activities including all competition, formal and organized practice, recruiting and participation in NCAA championships until further notice. The decision was made following consultation with the league’s presidents and athletic directors to mitigate the further spread of COVID-19.” And from conference commissioner John Swofford: “This is uncharted territory and the health and safety of our student-athletes and institutions remains our top priority. This decision is aimed to protect from the further spread of COVID-19.”

And now the tournament has been canceled, too, along with all other winter and spring championships across all sports.