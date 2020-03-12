1 Seed FSU Basketball Seeks Revenge Against Clemson in Empty ACC Tournament: Preview, Vegas, How to Watch

Yesterday, Clemson won an ugly game against Miami 69-64 to earn the right to play Florida State in the ACC quarterfinals.

I've previewed a game against Clemson basketball two weeks ago, and in that preview remains relevant today. Kent's review of the game goes over most of went wrong in that loss. In my ACC Bracket preview, here's a quote about the Clemson-Miami game that occurred yesterday:

"Clemson will probably be around 2.5 point favorites over Miami in the Wednesday game. The two teams haven't played since December, when Clemson won in overtime at home. The two teams have both lost 3 of their last 4 games, with Miami winning a close game against Syracuse today, while Clemson's was their home win over Florida State."

Their game opened at Clemson -2.5 like I predicted, but quickly got bet up to Clemson -4 and this pretty much nailed the final score. This is fortunate for the Seminoles as key Clemson players Aamir Simms (37), Al-Amir Dawes (32), and John Newman III (36) all played over 30 minutes. A major question for the Tiger faithful is how much of their legs will be left over for a game less than 24 hours after the start of their last. Sloppy play against FSU's hard denial defense could turn a quick 7-0 run and shut the door on Clemson's NCAA Tournament hopes.

Of course, this is still assuming the NCAA Tournament occurs as scheduled. There is still some question as to if the ACC Tournament will still play out, but for now the ACC Tournament games will be played without fans.

How to Watch: 12:30 on ESPN

Vegas: FSU -6.5, o/u133

Prediction:

I'll stick with my prediction from last game. I'll take the 'Noles 71-63.