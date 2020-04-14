Coach Leonard Hamilton Discusses FSU Basketball in Zoom Seminar

The National Association of Basketball Coaches just started a series of web seminars featuring the brightest minds in college basketball. The series got off to a great start, in which the first two talks were by analyst Jay Bilas and Kentucky Head Coach John Calipari. Florida State Coach Leonard Hamilton finished off the first day with his talk on "How to Rebuild for Long-Term Success."

Hamilton talked extensively about his influences as a person and coach, both before his coaching career started and after. He was trusted with a large amount of responsibility at an early stage and this clearly affects how he treats his assistants now and his players. His coaches are allowed input into every aspect of the program, while players are trusted to communicate in practices, in the huddle, and on the court.

Another major topic was how to build a team's culture. Hamilton emphasized the help of the team's sports psychologist to help build a team's mentality through accountability, communication, and brotherhood. They believe that it is more important to teach the young men how to think, communicate, and work together than the Xs and Os of their strategy.

The last major topic discussed regarded quick hits on the team's offense and defense. Hamilton talked through clips of the offense in transition and half-court, describing principles of the offense and what players look for on that side of the court. On the other end, he described principles of his aggressive defense.

We'll get you the video of Hamilton's talk when it becomes available, so be sure to check back with us here at AllSeminoles.com.