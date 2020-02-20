Devin Vassell Tops an Advanced Statistic Leaderboard

After Devin Vassell forced his way into FSU's rotation toward the end of the 2019 season, FSU fans were excited for what he would bring to the team in the next year. Although he was a raw prospect, especially on the defensive end of the floor, he flashed a unique blend of length, explosiveness, shooting, and instincts. An unheralded prospect with only four other scholarship offers, he has once again demonstrated the genius of Coach Leonard Hamilton's and Coach Cy Young's scouting prowess.

This year, Vassell has managed to come closer to his potential than fans could hope for. He has managed to maintain his lofty per-possession averages despite averaging the second-highest minutes on the team. (All stats courtesy of barttorvik.com)

Season Offensive Rating True Shooting% Defensive Rebound Rate Turnover Rate Block% Steal% 2018-2019 117.8 56.3 12.2 10.3 3.4 3.0 2019-2020 125.3 58.9 16.8 8.3 4.6 2.8

I'll include an appendix at the bottom of the article, but needless to say, those are quite good. In fact, one stat indicates he is a historically good player. See anyone familiar in this tweet?

That's right - Vassell finds his career in 19th place since 2008 in the advanced stat Box Score Plus/Minus (BPM). BPM attempts to combine all of a player's box score stats into one all-encompassing statistic by comparing them against the college average and weighting for how important the stat is. Notably, it is a rate statistic, which means simply playing more minutes won't necessarily increase it.

The natural question is "how good of a metric is BPM?" My quick way to answer this question is to look at the top of the leaderboards and see if they pass the sniff test. Examining this, a list headed by Zion Williamson, Anthony Davis, Stephen Curry, Kevin Love, and Karl-Anthony Towns seems legit to me.

Digging a little deeper, Vassell is in 6th place on that list when excluding consensus top-100 recruits, getting beat out by Curry, Delon Wright, Frank Kaminsky, Derrick White, and Jae Crowder. Of those, only Curry and Kaminsky started their careers in Division 1, and Curry's freshman season happened the season before the play-by-play stats are available, so that one isn't counted either.

This season, Vassell leads the ACC in BPM and is 9th in the country.

Stats Appendix