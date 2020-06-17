Florida State Hoops' Home Record Best Nationally of Late

Which Power-5 college basketball team holds the best home record since the 2016 season? Most fans across the country would guess one of the usual blueblood suspects: Kansas, Duke, Virginia, Kentucky, etc. And they'd be wrong. Instead, it's the "new blood"-- FSU.

Over this four-year span, the Seminoles have made the NCAA Tournament all four years, advancing to the round of 32, the Sweet 16, and the Elite 8 before being denied an opportunity to fight for the title they believed they could win going into March due to the unfortunate circumstances involving COVID-19.

Needless to say, this is a great recruiting pitch for the elite prospects who coach Leonard Hamilton has been aiming for recently such as Moussa Cisse and Jalen Warley. Hamilton is likely telling recruits "we've been elite for the past few years - now we just need another prospect or two like you to get us over the hump to a national championship."

Here are some of the highlight victories Florida State has achieved at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center since the 2016 season:

2016-2017: No. 20 UF, No. 7 Duke, No. 10 Louisville, No. 14 Notre Dame

2017-2018: No. 14 North Carolina, No. 15 Clemson, No. 26 Syracuse (others receiving votes), and an overtime game against a solid Miami team

2018-2019: Unranked UF, No. 8 Purdue, No. 14 Virginia Tech

2019-2020: No. 13 Louisville and Virginia (Florida State didn't have too many opportunities for highlight home wins this season as the out-of-conference schedule was laden with neutral site games and there was a down ACC)

