AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

FSU Tops ACC Tournament Bracket After Final Day of Conference Play: Seeding, Game Times, Matchups

Mitch Schmidt

The 2020 ACC regular season concluded today with a Duke victory over UNC. There were a plethora of surprises in ACC play this year. For the first time in school history, Florida State finds itself at the top of the ACC at season's end after its win over BC. More surprisingly, UNC is at the very bottom. Georgia Tech is the clear fifth, but ineligible for ACC play. None of NC State, Notre Dame, or Syracuse could capitalize on a down year in the ACC.

Here's how the standings look:

Team
Rank
Record

Florida State

1

16-4

Virginia

2

15-5

Louisville

3

15-5

Duke

4

15-5

Georgia Tech

[Ineligible]

11-9

NC State

5

10-10

Syracuse

6

10-10

Notre Dame

7

10-10

Clemson

8

9-11

Miami

9

7-13

Boston College

10

7-13

Virginia Tech

11

7-13

Wake Forrest

12

6-14

Pittsburgh

13

6-14

North Carolina

14

6-14

Check out bball.notnothing.net's breakdown of the tiebreakers if you're interested.

So how will this shake out in the tournament? Check out this graphic (thanks to acc.com and MS Paint).

2020-acc-tournament-bracket-w-name
https://theacc.com/sports/2018/1/12/2017-18-new-york-life-acc-tournament.aspx

The Seminoles will first play on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. The benefit to the 1-seed playing so early is that they get more rest than their opponents with a win. When teams are on a one-day turnaround between games, every extra minutes' worth of rest is beneficial.

Clemson will probably be around 2.5 point favorites over Miami in the Wednesday game. The two teams haven't played since December, when Clemson won in overtime at home. The two teams have both lost 3 of their last 4 games, with Miami winning a close game against Syracuse today, while Clemson's was their home win over Florida State.

Looking ahead, the 'Noles will likely face Duke in the semi-finals. FSU took the Blue Devils down to the wire on the road, but were able to negate star PG Tre Jones and exploit likely ACC Player of the Year in pick and rolls. You've also gotta like the red-hot Virginia Cavaliers being on the other side of the bracket.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

No. 7 Florida State Beats Boston College, Wins First ACC Regular Season Title

In winning the regular season, FSU also secures its first top seed in the ACC tournament.

Kent.Olsen

by

David Visser

FSU AM: Spring Football is Here! Depth Charts, Recruits, and that Extra 1%

It's a big weekend for Florida State athletics-- Football, M/W Basketball, Baseball, Golf, Tennis, et al.

Shawn Allen

by

Kent.Olsen

FSU Football Extends 2 More Offers, Including a QB, Ahead of Saturday's Junior Day

Another QB offer, and a look to help in the trenches.

David Visser

No. 7 Florida State Basketball Hosts Boston College for Senior Day: Preview, How to Watch, Vegas Odds

What to expect in Trent Forrest's last game at the Tuck.

Mitch Schmidt

No. 7 FSU Basketball Rooting Guide: Saturday, March 7

Lots of games on the final Saturday of the regular season.

David Visser

Defensive Depth Chart Projections for FSU’s 2020 Spring Practice

A look at the 'Noles defense, which has a lot of returning production-- but questions persist.

Mike Settle

Offensive Depth Chart Projections for FSU’s 2020 Spring Practice

The 'Noles offense has some key returning production but also giant shoes to fill.

Mike Settle

FSU AM: Football Offers Elite QB, the Latest Bracketology, & Beach Volleyball is Really Good

Prospective new 'Noles, Tampa for the tourney, and Seminoles on the sand.

Shawn Allen

No. 7 FSU Basketball Rooting Guide: Friday, March 6

The (somewhat) calm before the postseason storm.

David Visser

FSU Football Offers Pair of 2022 Offensive Prospects

The 'Noles reach out of state again.

David Visser