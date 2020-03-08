FSU Tops ACC Tournament Bracket After Final Day of Conference Play: Seeding, Game Times, Matchups

The 2020 ACC regular season concluded today with a Duke victory over UNC. There were a plethora of surprises in ACC play this year. For the first time in school history, Florida State finds itself at the top of the ACC at season's end after its win over BC. More surprisingly, UNC is at the very bottom. Georgia Tech is the clear fifth, but ineligible for ACC play. None of NC State, Notre Dame, or Syracuse could capitalize on a down year in the ACC.

Here's how the standings look:

Team Rank Record Florida State 1 16-4 Virginia 2 15-5 Louisville 3 15-5 Duke 4 15-5 Georgia Tech [Ineligible] 11-9 NC State 5 10-10 Syracuse 6 10-10 Notre Dame 7 10-10 Clemson 8 9-11 Miami 9 7-13 Boston College 10 7-13 Virginia Tech 11 7-13 Wake Forrest 12 6-14 Pittsburgh 13 6-14 North Carolina 14 6-14

Check out bball.notnothing.net's breakdown of the tiebreakers if you're interested.

So how will this shake out in the tournament? Check out this graphic (thanks to acc.com and MS Paint).

The Seminoles will first play on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. The benefit to the 1-seed playing so early is that they get more rest than their opponents with a win. When teams are on a one-day turnaround between games, every extra minutes' worth of rest is beneficial.

Clemson will probably be around 2.5 point favorites over Miami in the Wednesday game. The two teams haven't played since December, when Clemson won in overtime at home. The two teams have both lost 3 of their last 4 games, with Miami winning a close game against Syracuse today, while Clemson's was their home win over Florida State.

Looking ahead, the 'Noles will likely face Duke in the semi-finals. FSU took the Blue Devils down to the wire on the road, but were able to negate star PG Tre Jones and exploit likely ACC Player of the Year in pick and rolls. You've also gotta like the red-hot Virginia Cavaliers being on the other side of the bracket.