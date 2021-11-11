Florida State Wins Comfortably Against Penn: 3 Game-Changing Plays

I hope you enjoyed your stay in Jurassic Park, Penn, the Junkyard Dogs are back at it.

Florida State's offense may have gotten off to a rough start, having only 13 points through the first 8 minutes of the game, but the defense and the effort kept them afloat. In the first half alone, the Seminoles scored 23 points off of Penn turnovers, and 10 offensive rebounds into 10 second chance points.

Then they woke up in the second half, starting with a 14-3 run to open the second period. From there, it was no looking back as they cruised to a 105-70 win over Penn, giving them their first ever win over an Ivy League school.

Before getting to the plays, some box score notes.

Box Score and Statistics

The offense may have averaged 1.382 points per possession throughout the game, but the defense won them this game. They forced an astronomical 26 turnovers, the most since a November 2010 game against UNC Greensboro, and turned those into 37 points. Getting those easy transition baskets is what FSU feasts on, and it was no different tonight. It also helps when you turn 20 offensive rebounds into 27 second chance points. That's a great formula for winning games.

The most impressive part was Florida State had 34 free throw attempts. That's the most attempts in a regulation game since the Round of 64 game against Vermont in 2019. FSU puts themselves in bad spots when they're opponent gets a lot of free throws, but when they can get to the free throw line themselves, they're a completely different team.

This game wouldn't have been as close as it was if it wasn't for some good shooting nights from Jordan Dingle and Jonah Charles. Those two were a combined 9 of 19 from 3, while the rest of the team was 0-8. Some of the shots they were hitting were DEEP 3s and well contested, sometimes you just have to tip your hat.

Really my only complaint was FSU didn't shoot the ball that well. They're better than 49.3% from the floor and 31.8% from 3 against a team like Penn. I was going to complain about turnovers, but 4 of FSU's 11 turnovers came from Justin Lindner and Max Thorpe, so really only 7 turnovers that mattered, that's a good sign for a team that really struggled protecting the ball last season.

Malik Osborne was a man amongst boys out there tonight. The first half ALONE he had 17 points and 8 rebounds. He finished with 18 points, 13 rebounds, and a steal. His energy was just relentless all night, and it paid off in a big way with a double-double. If Osborne keeps having games like this, a lot of the team's worries about their bigs will go away because they can stick him down there and still succeed.

Caleb Mills started slowly with 0-5 from the floor, then proceeded to hit his next 4 shots and went on to finish with 14 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, and a block. His defensive energy was on display all game, then once he got his shots going, he was able to show you just the kind of bag he has. Some of his moves were just ridiculous, like look at this layup midway through the second half.

Cam'Ron Fletcher was really, really impressive. He was able to rise up and hit mid-range shots comfortably, but goodness was he active defensively. He ended up finishing with a mind-boggling 5 steals on top of his 9 points. Florida State took a gamble on him, and he looks every bit the player he was recruited to be.

Anthony Polite was as steady as always finishing with 17 points. The announcers made the comment of he may be the best stand-still shooter in the country, and it's hard to disagree going off of tonight.

RayQuan Evans looked much more in control than he ever has. Was just smooth, patient, confident, and comfortable on his way to 14 points, 5 assists, and 3 steals. He still has to chill on the turnovers, 3 is too many in any game, much less against Penn. What may go unnoticed is he had the best defensive rating on the game, and had the best stop % (estimate of rate of defensive possessions where the offensive did not score).

Even the freshmen looked as advertised. Matthew Cleveland was athletic, disruptive, and magnificent in transition (more on this in a second) on his way to 9 points, Jalen Warley was in control and was never sped up, and John Butler showed the flashes of what can make him such a threat going forward, like his one-dribble pull-up jumper.

Onto the plays.

Game-Changing Plays

Play 1

Situation: 11:00 Remaining in First Half, FSU in Transition

Matthew Cleveland is going to be special. Just look at these strides in transition. His first step is his right foot, but keeps going to his right on the euro step to jump off of his left foot as he finished in traffic. An absurd play from a player with a ton of talent. We'll see more of this, and I'm excited to see it.

Play 2

Situation: 4:45 Remaining in First Half, FSU in Half Court

I was intrigued coming into the game where Cam'Ron Fletcher's offensive game would be. This helps answer a lot of those questions. Handles the pick-and-roll, gets to his spot, and knocks down a contested mid-range shot. If his game can keep developing... this is a really great sign.

Play 3

Situation: 10:22 Remaining in 2nd Half, FSU Gets Turnover

This was the theme all night. Get a turnover, get in transition, and get an easy basket. But this sequence in particular is as perfect as basketball gets. The ball doesn't touch the court once until Matthew Cleveland slams it through on the alley-oop. This team is going to be special if they keep doing this.

Florida State is back at it Sunday at 1pm looking for their 8th straight win in their rivalry with Florida. This game will be played in Gainesville, with the Gators coming off of a 74-61 win over Elon.